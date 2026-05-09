IMG Models' New Director Sees Opportunities Amid Tropics Changing Runway, Luxury Retail Challenges, AI Models on Horizon

A new managing director of IMG Models in Australia and Asia sees an exciting opportunity in the industry, despite some challenges such as luxury retail facing economic difficulties and the potential of AI models. He has already hired a scout to focus on uncovering new talent in Australia and New Zealand to join IMG's roster of local talent.

Thin is back in on the runway, AI models are ready for their close-up and luxury retail is facing economic challenges, but Julian Niznik, the new managing director of IMG Models in Australia and Asia, is a glass half full of Diet Coke kind of guy.

"For our industry, AFW is a tremendous opportunity to introduce new faces," Niznik says. "You have the industry coming together, stylists, creative directors, designers, editors, photographers and the models all in the one place for this one week a year in Australia. " Models Cameron Stephens, Miji Awakyr and Marisa Pavela wearing Carla Zampatti at Circular Quay in Sydney, where Australian Fashion Week returns on Monday.

Having moved to Sydney from IMG's New York office, where he helped guide the careers of such supermodels as Claudia Schiffer, he has already hired a scout to focus on uncovering new talent in Australia and New Zealand to join IMG's roster of local talent, including 'Australians, generally speaking, are very beautiful.

' "They're tall," he says. "They speak English, which is a huge advantage when you start an international modelling career. "..





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Fashion Week New Talent Australian Models Luxury Retail Challenges AI Models Curve Models IMG Models Claudia Schiffer Sydney Models Biplus-Size Models Curve Models Australia Label Size Inclusivity Australians Beauty Australian And New Zealand Talent Linear Runway Inclusivity Full Face Runway Inclusivity AFW July 2022 IMG's Managing Director Scout Recruitment Plus-Size Models Industry Australian Models Variety

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