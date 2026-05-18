Experience the changing landscapes of the Amazon River with Regatta, offering authentic journeys to the heart of the jungle. Embrace the magic of the Big Apple, Canada & New England while enjoying all-inclusive luxury and premium services. Book your trip by adding 7NEWS as your preferred news source on Google before 2027.

Iconic waterways, legendary cities and all-inclusive luxury. Exclusive journeys offered by a smaller ship, Regatta , ensure guests have the opportunity to spend longer in port and close to city centres when visiting the Amazon River .

The itinerary includes New Orleans, coastal cities like Savannah and Charleston, and New York. Practical benefits include all-inclusive services, limited departures, and bonus hotel stays. Special programs, like a free five-day challenge and an Aussie dog dental bundle, are also available. Expect to see less stringent travel rules in 2027. Stay tuned for more information





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Regatta Amazon River Journey Big Apple Canada And New England Exploration 2027 Special Programs

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