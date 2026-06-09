Immersive VR Film Takes Viewers to the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef

A new virtual reality documentary from White Spark Pictures offers an unprecedented 360-degree view of the Great Barrier Reef, captured using a custom-built underwater camera rig. The film features stunning marine life including manta rays and a clever dolphin named Bubbles, and includes the first-ever VR footage of coral spawning.

A giant manta ray hovers overhead, maneuvering its vast bulk down towards the sandy ocean floor with all the precision of a valet car parker.

The looming sight is not frightening; the ray's four-meter wide underbelly is the backdrop for a comical dance by wrasse fish as they spot-clean its white expanse of skin. I am tempted to reach up and touch the elegant, winged giant and its bevy of janitors. My Great Barrier Reef visit is a virtual-reality experience, not an actual one, but the 360-degree VR immersion headset I am wearing makes it feel as if I am there.

I can tilt my head down to admire pink polyps peeking from orange-purple coral fingers. If I turn to look behind me, the vivid clusters of reef coral extend across the ocean floor. Before long, I am flying in a helicopter that lands on a sandy atoll, where a scientist explains why climatic events far inland are impacting even this spot.

Then I am dangling in the treetops of the Daintree rainforest, one source of sediment in streams that flow out to sea. Back at the reef, a scuba diver and I plunge underwater to glimpse a perky dolphin chasing its fish dinner. Life in the Great Barrier Reef, and its producer-director Briege Whitehead, is one of Australia’s new breed pioneering VR films in aid of nature.

After my viewing at the new Perth Film Studios, Whitehead greets me just down the corridor from behind her desk and introduces me to her husband and co-partner in White Spark Pictures, Benn Ellard, who is sitting at another workstation. The pair, in their mid-30s, are a dynamic duo – she is a producer, director, writer and interviewer, while he is a qualified accountant who keeps the company books but doubles as an accomplished film drone pilot.

Their new VR video will have its global premiere at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra this week. White Spark has already brought other inaccessible places to millions of people. Whitehead’s current project has required deep dives, literally, into the living heart of the world’s largest reef system. But filming underwater posed challenges that had to be overcome.

“There’s no camera currently that can film high-quality underwater scenes in 360 degrees,” she explains. “It’s because light refracts differently underwater. ” With a tight budget, they had to come up with their own solution. White Spark’s chief technology officer Tom Morrell and Ellard built a 3D-printed rig for multiple camera lenses to give the overlap they needed, and then wrote the software to run it.

“We started with 12 cameras and we tested that in an aquarium,” says Whitehead. “That was too much trying to synch them, so we’d try with half the cameras. On a lot of early mornings, you’d find me and Benn swimming in the ocean to test it, getting footage and then stitching all the content together.

” It sounds simple, until Whitehead explains that making a 360-degree film is like taking a flat map of the world, only you have to wrap it seamlessly around a globe. Filming on the reef began last October. When they handed their custom-built rig to Richard Fitzpatrick, a Cairns-based marine biologist and experienced underwater cameraman, he was ecstatic.

“Richard went down and put the camera on the ocean floor so that you saw the massive manta ray come down to get cleaned by all the reef fish. He was like, ‘This is fantastic. ’” In December, the team captured the second and final part of the annual largest reproductive event on Earth, when trillions of sperm and eggs were simultaneously released from reef coral under a full moon.

“We’re very pleased to have filmed the first ever live-captured coral spawning in 3D virtual reality. ” Another extraordinary sight was captured on Lady Elliot Island on the southernmost edge of the reef.

“There’s a resident dolphin there that everyone knows as Bubbles. He was diving after trevally and using his sonar to ping individual fish and work out which had the fullest belly.

Then Bubbles would lock on to that fish and chase it until, eventually, it would vomit up its stomach contents because it was so dizzy. Then the dolphin would eat the vomit, not the fish! ” I admit to feeling mildly nauseous about Bubbles’ dietary tastes. Whitehead is unfazed.

“We got all that incredible behaviour on film for 45 minutes. There were 20-odd scientists on the island and they were saying, ‘We’ve never seen anything like this. ’” The last time Whitehead and I met was in 2018 when, at just 26, she had pulled off an extraordinary coup. We were standing in the Western Australian Museum, where she was launching the world’s first 360-degree film of Antarctica.

Whitehead described herself back then as a filmmaker from the tiny wheat-belt town of Bruce Rock, who grew up watching TV nature documentaries.

“I was inspired as a primary-school kid by a documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman,” she told me. The production of this VR film underscores the growing trend of using immersive technology for environmental education and conservation. By bringing viewers face-to-face with the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef, Whitehead hopes to foster a deeper appreciation and urgency to protect these fragile ecosystems.

The custom-built rig, while a technical challenge, demonstrates the lengths to which filmmakers will go to capture reality in its full glory. As VR headsets become more accessible, such experiences could revolutionize how we connect with nature from afar. The film’s debut at the National Museum of Australia marks a milestone not just for White Spark Pictures, but for the potential of virtual reality to inspire action.

With climate change threatening reefs worldwide, this immersive journey might be the closest many people ever get to witnessing the reef’s beauty firsthand – and perhaps the push needed to save it





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Great Barrier Reef Virtual Reality Coral Spawning Underwater Filming Marine Biology

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