Immersive VR Voyage Captures Manta Rays, Coral Spawning and Dolphin Drama on the Great Barrier Reef

Australian filmmakers Briege Whitehead and Benn Ellard use a custom‑built 360‑degree underwater rig to film unprecedented scenes of reef life, including manta ray cleaning, the massive coral spawning event and a quirky dolphin feeding ritual, debuting at the National Museum of Australia.

A massive manta ray glides overhead, guiding its four‑metre‑wide underbelly down toward the sandy seafloor with the elegance of a valet parking a car. The sight is not terrifying; instead, it serves as a living stage for a troupe of wrasse that dart over the ray's white skin, performing a meticulous cleaning routine.

I feel the urge to reach out and touch the graceful, wing‑like giant and its fleet of tiny janitors. Though I am not physically present on the Great Barrier Reef, a 360‑degree virtual‑reality headset places me there with startling realism. I can tilt my head to admire pink polyps spilling from orange‑purple coral fingers, and when I swivel to look behind me, vivid coral formations stretch across the ocean floor.

The immersion quickly shifts: I am soaring in a helicopter that touches down on a sandy atoll where a scientist explains how distant climatic events are rippling through this marine sanctuary. The scene then drops me into the canopy of the Daintree rainforest, a major source of sediment that eventually drains into the reef's waters.

Back underwater, a scuba diver and I follow a playful dolphin as it darts after a school of fish, its sleek body cutting through the water with effortless speed. The experience is part of a groundbreaking virtual‑reality documentary produced and directed by Briege Whitehead, a rising Australian filmmaker pioneering VR as a tool for environmental advocacy.

After a private screening at the new Perth Film Studios, Whitehead greeted me in the corridor beside her desk and introduced her husband and business partner, Benn Ellard, co‑founder of White Spark Pictures. The duo, both in their mid‑30s, combine creative storytelling with technical ingenuity: Whitehead writes, produces, directs and conducts on‑camera interviews, while Ellard, a qualified accountant, doubles as an accomplished drone pilot and co‑creator of the project's custom filming rig.

Their latest VR film will debut globally at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra this week, adding to a growing catalogue of immersive journeys that bring otherwise inaccessible places to audiences worldwide. Creating a high‑quality 360‑degree underwater film presented a series of daunting technical challenges.

"There is currently no commercial camera capable of capturing high‑resolution 360‑degree footage underwater," Whitehead explains, noting that light behaves differently beneath the surface, causing refraction and distortion. Operating on a modest budget, the team devised a bespoke solution: Chief Technology Officer Tom Morrell and Ellard designed a 3D‑printed housing that holds multiple camera lenses at precise angles, then wrote custom software to synchronize and stitch the feeds.

Their initial prototype used twelve cameras tested in an aquarium, but synchronization proved cumbersome, so they halved the array. Early mornings found Whitehead and Ellard swimming side‑by‑side, fine‑tuning the rig, capturing test footage, and painstakingly stitching the images together.

"Making a 360‑degree film is like taking a flat map of the world and wrapping it seamlessly around a globe," she says. Filming on the reef began in October. When the custom rig was handed to Richard Fitzpatrick, a Cairns‑based marine biologist and veteran underwater cameraman, his enthusiasm was palpable.

Fitzpatrick positioned the rig on the seabed to capture the manta ray as it descended for its cleaning ceremony, and later, in December, the team recorded the second and final phase of the world's largest annual coral spawning. Under a full moon, trillions of sperm and eggs were simultaneously released from coral colonies-a phenomenon the crew captured in 3D VR, marking the first ever live recording of a coral spawn in immersive format.

Another memorable encounter occurred at Lady Elliot Island, the southernmost tip of the reef, where a resident dolphin named Bubbles entertained scientists with a bizarre hunting technique: the dolphin used sonar to target fish with the fullest bellies, chased them until they vomited, and then consumed the regurgitated material. While the sight was unsettling, it provided unprecedented insight into dolphin feeding behavior, prompting twenty scientists on the island to remark that they had never witnessed anything comparable.

Whitehead's journey into immersive storytelling began years earlier. In 2018, at just twenty‑six, she unveiled the world's first 360‑degree VR film of Antarctica while standing in the Western Australian Museum. Hailing from the modest wheat‑belt town of Bruce Rock, she grew up mesmerized by nature documentaries narrated by Morgan Freeman, and those early inspirations fueled her determination to merge cutting‑edge technology with environmental conservation.

Today, her work with White Spark Pictures continues to push the boundaries of what virtual reality can achieve, offering viewers an intimate, almost tactile connection to ecosystems under threat and encouraging a deeper public commitment to protecting our planet's most fragile habitats





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