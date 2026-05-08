Immigration Policy in Farrer: Balancing Economic Needs with Local Concerns

The Farrer electorate in New South Wales is grappling with the complex issue of balancing the need for skilled migrant labor with the concerns of local communities about housing and services. Candidates in the upcoming by-election are facing a tightrope walk as they try to find a balance between economic needs and local concerns.

The Farrer electorate in New South Wales is facing a complex challenge in balancing the need for skilled migrant labor with the concerns of local communities about housing and services.

Many industries in the region, including agriculture, health, and hospitality, rely heavily on migrant workers. However, candidates in the upcoming by-election are grappling with the delicate issue of immigration policy, as some communities struggle with housing supply issues. One Nation's candidate, David Farley, has been forced to backtrack on his previous pro-immigration stance, highlighting the difficulty of finding a balance between economic needs and local concerns.

Patrick Bourke, a farmer and local councillor in Urana, a town in the heart of Farrer, emphasizes the importance of migrant labor for the region's economic vitality, but stresses the need for a "calculated" approach to immigration policy. Pita Foliaki Lokotui, a country liaison officer for the Vanuatu Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, highlights the crucial role of migrant workers in the horticulture industry, arguing that reducing the number of Vanuatu workers would only harm the sector.

He also emphasizes the need for housing and access to services for newcomers. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports a decline in net overseas migration for the 2024-25 financial year, with a significant drop in permanent visa holders. One Nation, which could win the by-election, has pledged to cap annual arrivals at 130,000, arguing that the current system is "broken.

" Independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe advocates for aligning skilled worker visas with local demand and establishing regional multicultural centers to address the needs of newcomers. The Farrer by-election is a microcosm of the broader debate about immigration policy in Australia, highlighting the need for a nuanced and balanced approach that addresses both economic and social concerns





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Farrer Australia One Nation Housing Services Migrant Workers Regional Economies Net Overseas Migration PALM Scheme Regional Multicultural Centers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Political Tension Erupts in Farrer: Liberal Senator and One Nation Volunteer ClashAn analysis of the clash between Senator James Paterson and a One Nation volunteer, reflecting the broader struggle of the Coalition to retain regional voters.

Read more »

'That's assault': Liberal Senator involved in scuffle with One Nation volunteer at Farrer poll boothT﻿he pair were in a verbal altercation, before is escalated.

Read more »

‘F’ the lot of youse: Inside the deep political bitterness of the Farrer byelectionThere’s a building feeling of discontent in the town of Griffith, and it’s coalescing around One Nation.

Read more »

Filipino Australian fears rise of anti-immigration sentiment ahead of Farrer by-electionJayson Lumanog, a Filipino Australian and former Greens candidate, expresses growing concern over anti-immigration rhetoric in the lead-up to the Farrer by-election. With One Nation gaining traction, residents in the electorate, including Corowa, reflect on recent incidents of white supremacist activity and political disillusionment.

Read more »