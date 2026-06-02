Immunotherapy Drug Durvalumab Spares Bladder Cancer Patients from Bladder Removal Surgery

A new study shows that adding the immunotherapy drug durvalumab to standard treatment can prevent bladder cancer recurrence and eliminate the need for radical surgery.

Doctors are celebrating a breakthrough in bladder cancer treatment with the immunotherapy drug durvalumab, which can eliminate the need for life-altering surgery. Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer globally, and aggressive forms often require removal of the entire bladder, a procedure that forces patients to use alternative methods to pass urine for the rest of their lives.

Durvalumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, helps the immune system recognize and destroy cancer cells that hide from it. By adding this drug to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, researchers have found that tumors can be eliminated and recurrence prevented, sparing patients from radical surgery. The findings were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago and are considered a practice-changing development in oncology.

The study, conducted by the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London and the University of Birmingham, tested durvalumab in 54 patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Participants received the drug alongside chemotherapy and radiotherapy, avoiding bladder removal. After one year, cancer did not return in 46 patients, representing an 85% success rate.

In contrast, previous trials without durvalumab showed a 60% recurrence-free rate with chemoradiotherapy alone. This significant improvement suggests that immunotherapy can greatly enhance the effectiveness of bladder-sparing treatments. The research team emphasizes that larger-scale trials are needed, but the early results are promising and offer a new option for patients facing difficult decisions. Experts hailed the potential impact on quality of life.

Nick James, professor of prostate and bladder cancer research at the ICR, stated that the combination approach preserves the bladder and helps patients maintain normal function and independence, avoiding the physical and psychological burden of major surgery. Kristian Helin, CEO of the ICR, noted that smarter, kinder treatments are a research priority, and these results represent a significant step forward.

Michelle Mitchell of Cancer Research UK added that radical surgery causes serious side effects, and this trial offers a kinder alternative. She stressed that further research is necessary but that the findings could be life-changing for many patients. Patients also shared their experiences. One survivor, who had previously undergone bladder removal, described the difficulties of living with a urostomy bag, including leaks and embarrassment.

She noted that having a bag is a secret burden that affects daily life. The new immunotherapy approach could spare future patients from such challenges. Overall, the research provides hope for more effective and less invasive treatment for bladder cancer, potentially transforming standard care and improving both survival and quality of life





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bladder Cancer Durvalumab Immunotherapy Bladder Preservation Cancer Research

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Smart Drug Shown to Shrink Tumours by 30% in Cancer TrialResearchers in Oxford have developed a drug that can stop cancer cells from hiding from treatment, allowing immunotherapy treatments to identify and destroy them, resulting in tumour reductions of at least 30% in 15 patients.

Read more »

‘I was getting ready to say goodbye’: cancer patient’s hope after smart drug successPat Brogan preparing to walk his daughter down the aisle after trial of treatment designed to stop disease from hiding

Read more »

Morning Mail: Billionaire wealth surges again, Reynolds repays expenses, new cancer drug hopeOxfam analysis of rich list shows total wealth of richest has grown by $25bn in a year; trials show treatment can shrink tumours by 30%

Read more »

Notorious one-punch killer hit with new drug chargeKieran Loveridge spent more than a decade in jail for killing Thomas Kelly in a case that sparked Sydney’s controversial lockout laws.

Read more »