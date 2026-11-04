Retired Couple's $200,000 Gift Means No Age Pension for at Least a Decade

A retired couple who plan to give their daughter a $200,000 inheritance advance will likely remain ineligible for a meaningful age pension for at least ten years, while a superannuation reader asks about transfer balance cap space and death benefit nominations.

A retired couple who want to give their daughter a $200,000 advance on her inheritance will likely remain ineligible for a meaningful age pension for at least a decade, even after the gift is made.

The couple, aged 69 and 63, are both retired and own a home worth approximately $1 million. They hold $980,000 and $220,000 in superannuation respectively, plus $320,000 in a term deposit and $137,000 in a bank account. The $200,000 gift is intended to help their daughter, a single mother of two girls, buy her first home. They plan to document the advance with an agreement similar to a prenuptial agreement to protect her in the event of a future relationship.

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Centrelink gifting rules and documentation

Centrelink will continue to assess the amount above the allowable gifting limit as a gift for five years after it is made, provided the $200,000 is a genuine gift rather than a loan. Legal documentation must be careful. Arrangements intended to protect the daughter could inadvertently turn the gift into a repayable loan. After the gift, the couple would have approximately $1.457 million in financial assets.

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The wife's $220,000 in superannuation will not count under the Centrelink assets test until she reaches 67, as long as she leaves it in accumulation phase. Even so, the remaining assessable assets are still well above the couple's age pension assets test cut-off point. Assuming annual returns of 7 per cent and initial withdrawals of $75,000 indexed to inflation, a retirement drawdown calculator shows the money could still be worth around $1.7 million in ten years.

On those assumptions, the couple is unlikely to qualify for an age pension unless their financial circumstances change significantly. The Commonwealth Seniors Health Card is not assets tested, so substantial investments do not automatically disqualify the couple. Eligibility depends on taxable income plus deemed income from account-based pensions. Based on the figures supplied, they may well qualify, but they should check their assessable income against the current limits.

Superannuation transfer balance cap space

In a separate superannuation question, a reader who transferred $2 million into pension mode in August 2025 has since made lump sum withdrawals totalling $500,000, paid into his bank account. His myGov account shows available cap space of $550,000 and a personal transfer balance cap of $2 million. He asks whether he can make further transfers into pension mode. The answer is yes, provided the withdrawals were processed as lump-sum commutations rather than pension payments.

Commutations free up transfer balance cap space for further transfers into pension mode, while pension payments do not. Before proceeding, the reader should ask his super fund to reconcile the $550,000 shown in myGov with his stated $500,000 of withdrawals. If the available cap space is confirmed as correct and all transactions are up-to-date, he can transfer up to $550,000 into pension mode. Another reader and his wife are both members of AustralianSuper.

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Each has nominated the other as the 100 per cent beneficiary of their superannuation through a non-lapsing death benefit nomination. The reader asks what happens if, 25 years from now, his wife dies first and her benefits are paid to him, and then he dies six months later without having updated his nomination. His original non-lapsing nomination still names his wife as sole beneficiary.

Super death benefit nomination validity

Leigh Mansell of Heffron says that although the nomination is described as non-lapsing, it cannot operate if the nominated beneficiary has already died. If the wife dies before the husband and he does not update his nomination, it will no longer be valid when he dies. AustralianSuper's trustee would then decide how to distribute the death benefit under superannuation law and the fund's rules.

The trustee could pay the benefit directly to one or both children, to the legal personal representative of the estate, or divide it between them. Neither the children nor the estate would have an automatic entitlement. The couple's wills state that their estate is to be distributed to their two children when the surviving parent passes away, but superannuation does not automatically form part of a person's estate. A will may not determine who receives superannuation benefits.

The will would apply only to any amount paid to the estate, after taxes and debts are settled. It would not apply to benefits paid directly to the children. The reader also asks what arrangements AustralianSuper offers to ensure that, when the surviving parent dies, any remaining superannuation benefits are distributed to the two children in accordance with their wishes. The nomination form does not appear to provide an option to nominate alternative beneficiaries if both spouses have passed away.