Impact of Iran Conflict on Global Economy and Diplomacy

The Iran conflict has far-reaching consequences, affecting people's daily lives, fuel prices, and global diplomacy. The war has created 'diplomatic space' for China to reposition itself globally, while the US's attention turns back to Iran. Rising fuel costs and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have affected the delivery of medication to crisis zones in Africa.

A fragile ceasefire means the Iran conflict is largely a war of words right now — but its impact is still being felt in every corner of the globe.

Peter Kinson lives in regional Queensland, where a trip to the pharmacy means a round trip of more than 130 kilometres. A trip to Longreach to take his 12-year-old granddaughter to psychology appointments adds another 374km round trip each fortnight. People in the city, they're worried because they might have to catch a bus or ride a bike, walk. Peter lives in Aramac, a tiny town in central western Queensland with a population of around 370 people.

He's just one among millions around the world bearing the impact of the US and Israel's decision to go to war against Iran. After the war erupted more than 4,000 kilometres away, the government hiked fuel prices by 35 per cent. Kelum, a father of three, starts his shift as a ride-hailing and delivery app driver at 4am each morning.

The spiralling costs and ever-increasing fuel rationing mean he's skipped the lease payment on his tuk-tuk for the last several months. In Dublin, disruptive demonstrations have only just come to an end on major motorways, in cities and outside the nation's only oil refinery. Plumber Paddy Murray joined the protest outside the port in Rosslare in Ireland's south-east, saying he'd paid taxes all his life and was looking for the government to help him with the cost of living.

The mother of two built her family-run grocery store in the Iranian capital over two decades. Despite the current precarious ceasefire, the war's ripple effect is far from over. One of the people watching closely is Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, a resident senior fellow with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI). These are uncertain times.

I don't think anyone can say with certainty, like tomorrow, what's going to happen. Unfortunately, it's a period of chaos and uncertainty. I don't think we are going to see an end to that in an immediate timeframe. With changing balance of power dynamics, this is an unfortunate feature of the times we live in.

The Iran conflict creates 'diplomatic space', Yuen Yuen Ang, a professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University, told the New Yorker magazine this week. It allows China to step out of a previously isolating alignment and reposition itself more broadly, not just in the Middle East but globally. Countries in the region are still considering their options, as they ponder China's growing military, political and economic capabilities, and the US's attention turns back to Iran.

Japan, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says, is expanding its economic statecraft in Asia via a $13.9 billion energy support framework. That framework may complicate ability to exploit regional energy vulnerabilities as leverage over regional states. Renewed discussions with in late March to pursue joint oil exploration in the South China Sea due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US has not walked out of the Indo-Pacific region, but of course it has raised a lot of uncertainty in terms of our ability to continue relying on the US. Even India has been looking to the US as a major partner in a sense, because at the end of the day, if you are talking about China as the major problem for a lot of different countries, these countries were looking up to the US as a security guarantor, a stabilising force.

That assurance has sort of disappeared. Rising fuel costs and the logistics of transport through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the delivery of medication to crisis zones in Africa. A girl in South Sudan uses a solar light to study following electricity rationing due to fuel shortages triggered by the Iran war. President Samia Suhulu Hassan placed government officials under a commute restriction earlier this month, ordering them to travel together by bus instead of in separate convoys





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Iran Conflict Global Impact Diplomatic Space China's Global Positioning US-Iran Relations Fuel Prices Strait Of Hormuz Global Economy Global Diplomacy South Sudan Ireland Australia Japan India Australia Strategic Policy Institute Institute For The Study Of War

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