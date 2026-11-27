CreditEase, once China's most trusted peer-to-peer lender, has collapsed owing about 100,000 clients $4.4 billion in principal, with founder Tang Ning, his wife and many employees detained in October.

CreditEase, once among China's most trusted wealth managers, has collapsed owing about 100,000 clients $US4.4 billion ($6.6 billion) in principal, according to The Economist. Founder Tang Ning, his wife and many employees were detained in October.

Cancelled Gala Triggers CreditEase Collapse

Earlier this month its 11-year-old New York-listed unit said it faced delisting. The crisis began with a cancelled celebration. CreditEase planned an extravagant gala in Xiong'an for late May to mark its 20th anniversary. Tang wanted to honour the Communist Party, whose leader Xi Jinping handpicked Xiong'an as a major city-building project.

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The event was abruptly cancelled, and the firm collapsed soon after. Founded in 2006, CreditEase pioneered peer-to-peer lending in China. It connected wealthy savers with borrowers willing to pay high interest rates, bypassing state banks and helping discover true market prices for credit. Tang spawned thousands of imitators across the country.

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Many of those imitators lent to risky borrowers that banks avoided. Some simply absconded with investors' cash. In 2016 the state began tightening previously lax rules, and by 2020 most forms of P2P lending were banned. Most providers either collapsed or were wound down, and many bosses were detained.

CreditEase Loan Structuring Evaded Bans

Tang found a way to keep CreditEase running. The firm lent to borrowers, then passed bundles of loans to intermediaries that packaged them into fixed-income products listed on provincial or municipal asset exchanges. The products offered a guaranteed yield of 8 per cent over one to three years, popular with investors whose money flowed back to CreditEase, which used proceeds to make more loans. Passing through a public exchange legitimised the process.

Tang's links to officials in Beijing probably helped too, an insider says. Problems arose because CreditEase paid some interest to existing investors using fresh principal from new ones, an unsustainable model. In 2025 new disclosure rules required firms to give investors more detail about where capital was going. Many began to steer clear, and the flow of new capital dried up.

Redemptions Halted As Cash Runs Dry

To honour promises, CreditEase had to call in loans early or sell them in the wholesale market, just as asset prices deteriorated because of rising delinquencies. Short of cash, on May 22nd CreditEase halted redemptions. Days later hundreds of investors showed up at its Beijing offices to demand repayment, according to a witness. In a last-ditch effort, the firm sought to sell assets in bulk, but few buyers came forward.

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Tang then devised a plan to repay 30 per cent of investors' principal. That offer appears to have been rejected. On October 11th CreditEase issued an apology and admitted it faced insolvency. The next day local police launched an investigation.

Authorities Managed P2P Lending Cleanup

Chinese officials may be pleased with the outcome. The downfall is the culmination of a decade-long, relatively orderly process of choking off liquidity in P2P lending. Rather than dropping one giant ordnance on the financial system, authorities sparked hundreds of so-called landmine explosions, small shocks that took pressure off police and courts while removing a risk to financial stability. Officialdom has focused on punishing P2P lenders rather than helping investors recoup money.

Millions of moderately wealthy Chinese have lost large sums, often life savings. As of last year, perhaps $US110 billion in P2P losses remained unresolved. In another case involving a P2P boss detained in 2019, a long-delayed verdict must be reached by November 28th unless a high court grants an extension. Only then can the local government begin returning cash to investors. It may be years before CreditEase's clients see any of theirs.