Australian Curriculum Overhaul Adds Financial Literacy to Early Maths Lessons

Education ministers announced the biggest national curriculum change in years, streamlining early maths and introducing financial concepts. The update also adds antisemitism education and reviews civics for years 9 and 10.

Education ministers have announced the biggest change to the Australian national curriculum in years, including streamlining maths content in the first three years of school and introducing financial concepts to the youngest students.

The changes aim to keep the curriculum relevant and help children grasp foundational skills as international numeracy standings slide. The main focus from foundation to year 2 remains on teaching maths, with the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority now breaking down content into explicit, sequential steps for teachers to follow. Students will also encounter money in their lessons as a way of applying concepts and preparing for greater financial literacy in later years.

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Maths Focus and Financial Literacy

We are giving them the foundations they need to become financially literate adults, according to the announcement. By developing essential mathematical skills such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and fractions, students build the knowledge and confidence they will need to understand more complex financial concepts later in life.

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However, in an increasingly cashless society, teachers are grappling with how to introduce their youngest students to financial concepts. At St Bernard's School in Coburg East, maths leader Nick Flavel said lessons still relied on teaching students about cash. It is a difficult concept to teach because we are living in a cashless and digital world, Flavel said. They have grown up watching their parents pay for things with a phone.

They almost need something tangible there to understand it is worth something. If it is just a balance on a spreadsheet, then it almost does not mean anything, but if there is cash there, then it is visibly worth something.

Teaching Money in a Cashless World

Carly Sawatzki, a senior lecturer at Deakin University who researches financial education in schools, said linking maths with financial literacy during early years helped bring real-world application to maths for many students, but only if they learnt about the world they were living in. Many children do not see financial exchange taking place with notes and coins, Sawatzki said.

The challenge for the curriculum writers and then of course school teachers as well is to figure out well what other sorts of examples of financial exchange might be relevant for very young children to be learning about. Children might receive gift cards for cultural celebrations, for example, so that is a different way they are experiencing money.

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Content about money was previously in the curriculum but removed at the last national review in 2022 for those in year 2 and younger. ACARA commenced a review into early years maths curriculum earlier this year, months after Australian 15-year-olds recorded their worst results in the Programme for International Student Assessment, or PISA, since testing began. We know that investing in the early years gives us the biggest bang for our buck, Gniel said.

When children develop strong foundational knowledge and skills in mathematics from the outset, it sets them up for success throughout their schooling and later in life. The review followed experts linking the declining PISA results to time spent on digital devices. The curriculum will now also ensure early primary school students learn about broad concepts of identity, family and belonging, before later learning about community, diversity and respect.

Respect Education and Civics Changes

Secondary school students will learn about antisemitism and other forms of hate in classes including history. These changes follow recommendations by David Gonski's antisemitism education taskforce and accompany content about Jewish history, culture and its contributions to Australia more broadly at the request of the Jewish community.

Education ministers have also tasked the curriculum authority with investigating whether to make civics compulsory for year 9s and 10s nationwide after research showed high school students' understanding of democracy had dropped to its lowest level since testing began in 2004. Schools do not just teach numeracy, literacy and critical thinking skills. They also build character, said federal Education Minister Jason Clare. We have to make sure our students are learning about our democracy and Australian values.