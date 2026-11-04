Mbappé drinks still sold in Beijing as CCTV blackout continues over Mao meme

Kylian Mbappé-endorsed drinks remain on sale at Beijing kiosks despite China Central Television blacking out Real Madrid's LaLiga match after his apology for laughing at a meme depicting him as Mao Zedong.

Kylian Mbappé -endorsed sports drinks remain on sale at kiosks in Beijing even as China Central Television blacked out Real Madrid's LaLiga match against Racing Santander on Sunday.

Fans hoping to see the French striker score an 11th-minute penalty were denied the chance. CCTV did not air the game despite holding a broadcast deal with LaLiga, Spain's professional soccer league. The blackout follows Mbappé's apology last week for a months-old interview in which he laughed at a meme depicting him as some guy I think he is a Chinese dictator. Real Madrid and LaLiga president Javier Tebas also issued apologies.

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Mbappé Drinks Remain On Beijing Kiosks

The meme showed Mbappé's face photoshopped onto Mao Zedong's body, part of a series depicting him as various historical dictators. On the streets of Beijing, Mbappé's face still peeks out from the chilled drinks cabinets of China Post-owned newsstands. From behind the glass fridge doors, a smiling Mbappé graces bottles of peach-flavoured sport drinks that promise to quench thirst and replenish electrolytes. They sit alongside green tea, energy drinks and Coca-Cola.

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A short walk through the inner suburbs of Beijing's Chaoyang district revealed at least three kiosks and one supermarket stocking the Mbappé-endorsed drink this week. Beverage giant Dongpeng has joined several other Chinese companies in severing promotional deals with the star. I only saw the news about this in passing, so I don't know exactly what he said, said 56-year-old Shi, who manages one China Post-owned street kiosk.

She had restocked her drinks cabinet with more Mbappé drinks since the weekend but was unsure whether the supplier would send more once this stock sold out. Shi's views on Mao help explain the outrage, even as many Chinese people remain in the dark about Mbappé's remarks. Government censors blocked the details, deeming them too egregious to broadcast. As a Chinese person, I grew up listening to Chairman Mao's songs and quotations.

My love and affection for Chairman Mao are beyond question, Shi said. I'm almost 60 now. It may be different for younger generation today. My feelings for Chairman Mao are not something I can express in words; it's something ingrained in my bones, she added.

At another kiosk a few hundred metres away, operators also had no knowledge of the scandal and had not been advised to stop selling the drinks. We don't know about it, said the kiosk manager, who declined to give his name, while his colleague pulled out her phone to search the news. These are matters of state. I'm not interested in that.

Mao Legacy And Chinese Censorship Paradox

All I care about is whether I can make any money at my shop today. National affairs are for the state to handle. They don't have much to do with ordinary people like us. Mao led China from 1949 until his death in 1976 and remains widely revered.

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He is credited with ending China's domination by imperialist forces and heralding its independence. Discussion of his legacy is tightly controlled, especially regarding the Great Leap Forward in the late 1950s and early 60s and the ensuing famine that killed millions. The Cultural Revolution from 1966, which triggered widespread violence and bloodshed, is also tightly regulated. The scandal has exposed the paradox of Chinese censorship, which fanned outrage while blocking the original content.

To access the video of Mbappé's interview, citizens need a virtual private network to jump the Great Firewall, an act technically prohibited. On social media, some demanded vendors cover up Mbappé's face on the packaging. Others were perplexed. What exactly did Mbappe do?

I can't find anything about it, one person posted on Weibo. Just search for it on the internet beyond China's firewall and you'll find it. They don't let you see it on the Chinese internet, another user responded. It remains unclear when the broadcast blackout will end and Real Madrid games will air again in China.

Media Group Condemns Mbappé Remarks

Government-owned China Media Group said last week that Mbappé's outrageous remarks have harmed the Chinese people, crossed a line and exceeded the scope of freedom of speech.