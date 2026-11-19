Prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC told the NSW Supreme Court jury that Beau Lamarre-Condon murdered Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in cold blood and fabricated his account afterwards. The defence will deliver its closing address early next week.

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC told the NSW Supreme Court jury that Beau Lamarre-Condon murdered Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in cold blood.

He said the accused then concocted a story in the aftermath in a bid to explain away the killings. The court heard the trial entered its final days on Thursday. Hatfield said the Crown case was that Lamarre-Condon murdered both men in cold blood. He said the accused's obsession with Baird, a former TV presenter, led to the brazen and shocking murders.

Also read Crown says Beau Lamarre-Condon murdered Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in cold blood

Prosecutor Dismisses Defence Story

The accused's testimony was a story put together afterwards to explain away two deliberate killings, Hatfield said. He told the jury the evidence points only to murder on each count. The prosecutor pointed to changes in the defence case during the trial. He said the defence opening address asserted Davies had a knife when Lamarre-Condon first encountered him in Baird's home.

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That was changed to Mr Baird when Lamarre-Condon gave evidence, Hatfield noted. Hatfield said Lamarre-Condon was infatuated, obsessed and completely insecure about his casual relationship with Baird after the men met in late 2022. He acted on that by breaching his trust in early 2023 by going through his phone. His behaviour later escalated to stalking and break-ins, the Crown alleges.

The prosecutor alleged Lamarre-Condon answered the Crown's questions in court cagily, wanting to see what evidence there was to contradict him. Lamarre-Condon, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Baird, 26, a former Network Ten producer and presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, in Paddington on February 19, 2024. The accused has told the court he went to Baird's house on the day of the men's deaths to collect some of his belongings.

He said this followed Baird ending their non-exclusive relationship in November 2023. He said he was concerned Baird might accuse him of harassment or seek an AVO. He told the court he struck upon an idea that morning to disguise himself as an Uber Eats rider using an outfit he found on a nearby motorcycle. Hatfield said the accused went into Baird's share house without permission.

Loaded Pistol And Fatal Shooting

He said Lamarre-Condon was carrying his police-issued Glock pistol loaded with bullets he had recently stolen. The jury might think the first shot must have been fired while Jesse Baird was fleeing for the back door of the home, Hatfield said. He said Baird must have been ducking or stooping at the time in light of a bullet mark on the kitchen wall.

Both the forensic pathologist and the forensic radiologist evidence suggest that this shot was back to front, Hatfield said. He said it entered the base of the neck near the shoulder and exited out of Baird's mouth, shattering teeth. The accused's evidence that Baird was standing in front of him at the time with a knife was completely inconsistent with the ballistics and forensic evidence, Hatfield said.

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Lamarre-Condon gave evidence that he shot Baird once, aiming for his shoulder, in an attempt to disarm him. The accused said Baird grabbed hold of the pistol after he was shot for the first time. He said Lamarre-Condon shot him accidentally in the head after they fell to the ground in the struggle. Hatfield told the jury that common sense renders it completely improbable that you could suffer such an injury and immediately grab hold of the pistol.

He said it was implausible that Baird could forcefully pull the person brandishing it to the ground. Hatfield said the vertical or near-vertical trajectory of the second bullet through the floor of the kitchen speaks to a controlled shot through Baird's temple. Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to breaking into Baird's home six months before the alleged murders on August 17, 2023. He is accused of stealing the then TV presenter's phone and wallet.

Previous Break In Admitted

The accused has admitted to running out of Baird's home with those items when he was caught standing over his bed and holding his phone. But he has told the court he was invited to stay the night. The court has heard that Lamarre-Condon said Baird was incredibly brave for chasing an apparent intruder out of his home. He did not disclose to Baird that the man was him.

Hatfield said during his closing address that this was an example of the accused's breathtaking dishonesty. That is the world that the accused lives in, Hatfield said. He said Lamarre-Condon was happily sitting there with Jesse Baird while knowing all along that he was the cause of the problem. The defence is expected to deliver its closing address early next week.

Justice Natalie Adams will then sum up the case. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).