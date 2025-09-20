In the Shadow of Stardom: The Unsung Heroes of Music and Dance

Explore the careers of backing vocalists Vika and Linda Bull, and dancers Kira Stray and Danica McKenzie, who have found fulfillment in supporting roles alongside some of music and dance's biggest names, including Paul Kelly, JLo, and more. The article highlights the dedication, experiences, and collaborative spirit of these often-overlooked artists.

It would be a mistake to underestimate the profound impact and artistry of those who often stand in the shadows of musical and performance brilliance: the backing vocalists and backup dancers . For almost four decades, sisters Vika and Linda Bull have graced the stage with their soulful harmonies, accompanying some of Australia's most celebrated artists, including Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Ross Wilson, and John Farnham.

Their voices, instantly recognizable, have enriched albums and live performances, embodying a legacy of musical support and collaborative artistry. Vika and Linda's journey, beginning in church, evolved through their own band, The Honeymooners, and led them to opportunities with Joe Camilleri's The Black Sorrows, understanding the value of stepping sideways and embracing new experiences. Their careers are a testament to the fulfillment found in contributing to a larger artistic vision, highlighting the importance of adaptability and learning within the music industry. They've performed with the RocKwiz Orkestra and sang on the Archie Roach album Charcoal Lane, demonstrating a versatility that underscores the essence of a skilled backing vocalist. The sisters' experience proves the enduring nature of the backing role, a constantly evolving profession that provides rich experiences and unique professional relationships, as Linda Bull pointed out. \Sharing the spotlight and the demands of performance with some of music's biggest names, Queensland dancers Kira Stray and Danica McKenzie have also embraced the challenges and rewards of their chosen paths. Kira Stray, with a childhood dream of touring as a backup dancer, has recently experienced a whirlwind of performances, from the Saudi Arabian leg of the Formula 1 Grand Prix to the American Music Awards and World Pride in Washington. These opportunities, coupled with a two-month European tour and collaborations with artists like Bebe Rexha at Coachella and a potential tour with j-hope from BTS, showcase the dynamic and international nature of the backup dance profession. Stray’s journey involved training in the US, a move to Toronto, and securing an American visa, finally leading her to Los Angeles and, within a week, an audition for JLo's tour. Her experience reflects the dedication, perseverance, and the life-changing impact of seizing opportunities. JLo, herself a former backup performer, has a deep understanding and appreciation of the role of her dancers, creating a supportive environment where the troupe becomes a 'big family'. This sense of camaraderie, alongside the awe-inspiring shows, stadiums, and travel, makes the experience even more rewarding. \Danica McKenzie's career path reflects another facet of the dance world, from performing for the Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans to an opportunity to appear in a South Korean dance reality TV show. While such jobs are typically allocated to dancers in Sydney and Melbourne, Danica's role in the reality TV show highlights her talent and the expanding global reach of dance. These behind-the-scenes artists share an inspiring message about the often underappreciated world of supporting roles in performance. These artists find joy in what they do, embracing growth, change and fulfillment in their careers, regardless of their placement in the spotlight. Vika and Linda grew up listening to the Tongan Choir, and found a mentor in the form of Venetta Fields, a session vocalist for Ike and Tina Turner in the 60s. Thanks to her formidable vocals, Venetta Fields went on to sing with a who's who of music, including The Rolling Stones, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker and even the late great Aretha Franklin before moving to Australia. Fields' guidance was integral to their careers. Both the Bull sisters and Kira Stray and Danica McKenzie demonstrate that support roles can offer great fulfillment, and these experiences are a testament to the importance of collaboration and the value of dedication and artistry at all levels of performance





