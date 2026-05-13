Incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss fights to retain rugby league defector

Incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss is up for a fight to retain one of Australian rugby’s most promising prospects, declaring the allure of the NRL’s newest and most ambitious venture would not be an insurmountable roadblock for the code. About a defection to rugby league when the club launches in 2028, the poaching raid was pitched as a package deal with the 19-year-old’s brother, Kadin, a centre playing with the Brumbies. Pritchard has shown fleeting signs of talent, culminating in a magical step to evade All Blacks star Damian McKenzie on Friday to score his first Super Rugby Pacific try. He grew up playing league before swapping to union, but as both the Reds and Rugby Australia face a fight for his services, Kiss stressed he was not surprised by the interest in the young tearaway.

Incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss is up for a fight to retain one of Australian rugby’s most promising prospects, declaring the allure of the NRL ’s newest and most ambitious venture would not be an insurmountable roadblock for the code.

About a defection to rugby league when the club launches in 2028, the poaching raid was pitched as a package deal with the 19-year-old’s brother, Kadin, a centre playing with the Brumbies. Pritchard has shown fleeting signs of talent, culminating in a magical step to evade All Blacks star Damian McKenzie on Friday to score his first Super Rugby Pacific try.

He grew up playing league before swapping to union, but as both the Reds and Rugby Australia face a fight for his services, Kiss stressed he was not surprised by the interest in the young tearaway.

"There are people talking behind closed doors on a lot of things in this area. All I’ll say is Treyvon having that attention does not surprise me. That’s always going to happen when you’ve got the qualities he does," he said.

"He’s a superb young man first and foremost, so coachable, great in the locker room, and, to boot, he’s bloody good on the footy pitch. No doubt there are machinations under the radar going ahead to try and make sure we can get some solution.

" The Chiefs will come equipped with tax-free financial incentives for recruits, a tempting carrot enabling players to earn the full income of their contracts. When asked if it was time for the game to throw the chequebook at Pritchard, despite being just eight games into his career, Kiss joked that his "chequebook isn’t that big", before confirming he remained in Test contention, as soon as this year, on the path to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

"There’s always pressure around trying to retain and recruit, that’s the nature of the business. We keep a level head – not only here but also Rugby Australia – and make sure we approach things in the right manner," Kiss said.

"We know our product is brilliant, we know the world game that we offer is so seductive to a lot of players, so I think we just focus on what we have to do to make sure people want to stay with us. " Pritchard will come off the bench for Kiss’ Reds against the Western Force in Perth on Saturday, which will also mark the 126 kilogram 22-year-old’s return to club rugby after battling wrist and hamstring injuries this year.

Halfback Tate McDermott will make his comeback from a serious hamstring tear with the University of Queensland. Fraser McReight and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – who is expecting the birth of his third child – will be rested. Queensland need to win all three of their remaining fixtures if they are to have any chance of staking a claim to a top-three finals spot





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Rugby League Rugby Union Wallabies Trevon Pritchard All Blacks Damian Mckenzie Super Rugby Pacific NRL Reds Western Force Queensland Coach Poaching Raid Financial Incentives Chequebook Depth Chart Selection Window Serious Hamstring Tear Return To Club Rugby Return To Club Rugby Return To Club Rugby Return To Club Rugby

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