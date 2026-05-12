Increase in Migrant Numbers as Coalition Prepares Proposal to Slash Migration to Combat Voting Surge

The Albanese government expects 35,000 more migrants to stay in the country this financial year than previously forecast, with net overseas migration estimates for this financial year rising to 295,000 from the previous expectation of 260,000. The Coalition prepares to announce a proposal to slash migration in response to the surge of voters moving to One Nation.

The Albanese government expects an increase in the number of migrants to stay in the country this financial year due to the surge of voters moving to One Nation .

The government's net overseas migration estimates for this financial year have risen to 295,000 from the previous expectation of 260,000. Migration is expected to fall in the coming years, but next year's figures remain higher than previously forecast. Despite objections from One Nation, the Nationals, and the Liberals, the Coalition has suggested tying migration numbers to the construction of new housing. Immigration numbers have been shifting downwards since the peak of more than 500,000 post-pandemic.

The Opposition Leader, Angus Taylor, is expected to unveil his party's desired migration rate in his budget reply speech on Thursday





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Migration Net Overseas Migration One Nation Nationals Liberals Angus Taylor Budget Reply Speech Migration Rate Tie Migration Numbers To Housing Polls Sussan Ley Peter Dutton Migration Numbers Shifting Downwards Visa Rejections On Character Grounds Additional Migrants Surge Of Voters Construction Of New Housing Moderes

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