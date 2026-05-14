Independent Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrrell Joins Labor Party

Senator Tammy Tyrrell, who was originally elected as a member of the Jacqui Lambie Network and left the grouping to serve as an independent in 2024, has made a surprise switch to the Labor Party. She stated that she would make no apologies for joining Labor and confirmed she would run for Labor at the next election.

Independent Tasmanian senator Tammy Tyrrell has made a surprise switch to the Labor Party . Tyrrell, who was originally elected as a member of the Jacqui Lambie Network , left the grouping to serve as an independent in 2024 .

She has successfully participated in the Senate and been a good faith negotiator, making a difference for Tasmania as an independent. People across Tasmania know her as a fighter. Tyrrell said she would make no apologies for joining Labor and confirmed she would run for Labor at the next election. It's a good fit.

I have supported Labor very regularly over the last four years, but I've also pushed back. I will still do that, but I will do it respectfully and calmly within caucus. I'm very proud to be a Labor girl





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Tammy Tyrrell Labor Party Senate Palmer United Jacqui Lambie Network

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