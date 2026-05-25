Independents mull over forming 'teal' party to challenge Coalition

The 'teal' independents are considering forming a new political party to challenge the Coalition, as new polling predicts One Nation could overtake the party as the leading opposition. Independent MP Zali Steggall and Independent senator David Pocock discuss the idea, while other independents rule out the idea.

There has been a whirlwind of speculation about whether the 'teal' independents could come together to form a new political party . According to independent MP Zali Steggall, the time is ripe for a strong push from the progressive side of politics, as new polling predicts One Nation could overtake the Coalition as the leading opposition party .

Independent senator David Pocock says he is open to the idea but that it is not without risks. He speaks to Australia politics live: household energy bills to fall up to 10% in July as renewables, batteries soar; WiseTech staff face AI redundancy The 'teal party' was once used to undermine independent MPs. So why would they try to make it a reality?

Zali Steggall says donation rules favour teals forming own party but other independents rule out the idea Campaign group behind attack ads on Labor, Greens and teal candidates was funded by coal industry lobby At four, her head was shaved and her clothes burned. Aunty Lorraine doesn't want her trauma to be forgotten Bradfield MP Nicolette Boele spent more than $2.2m on election campaign – the most of any teal independent Allegra Spender on fear and rushed laws after the Bondi attack – Australian Politics podcas





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Teal Party New Political Party Challenge Coalition One Nation Polling Predicts Leading Opposition Party Donation Rules Attack Ads Coal Industry Lobby Bondi Attack Australian Politics Podcast

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Teal independents launch new political party plans, face complicationsTeal independents, including MPs Allegra Spender and Zali Steggall, are in advanced talks to create a new political party that may be announced within weeks.

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Teal independents divided over formal party proposalThe proposed formation of a formal party by Teal independents, which includes Climate 200-backed community independents, has divided the group's members. Several high-profile independents have distanced themselves from the idea, citing their commitment to their electorates and the need for more collaborative work on solutions. On the other hand, Senator David Pocock and other supporters argue that the current political climate requires new options and that the Teals have already acted like a party for years.

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