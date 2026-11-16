Helen Haines Begins Rehabilitation After Leg Amputations in Wangaratta Car Attack

Independent MP Helen Haines has moved into rehabilitation a month after being struck by a car outside her Wangaratta office, losing both legs. More than $1.46 million has been raised for Save the Children.

Independent MP Helen Haines has moved into the rehabilitation stage of her recovery, a month after she lost both legs when she was allegedly struck by a car outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, Victoria.

Haines, the federal member for the Victorian seat of Indi, said in a statement on Monday that her rehabilitation would continue in Melbourne for the immediate future. This is a really positive moment, and I am full of gratitude for the expert and compassionate care I received at the Alfred and am receiving in this next stage, Haines said. I appreciate the thousands of warm wishes and supportive messages from people across Indi, throughout Australia and around the world.

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They are giving me strength as I focus on this next phase of healing. Haines had been in a critical but stable condition after she was repeatedly struck by a vehicle in Wangaratta on 19 October. Her condition was downgraded to serious but stable on 24 October. Police will allege the 65-year-old was standing by the boot of her car outside her electoral office when a car did a U-turn and struck her repeatedly.

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Brendan Nugent Charged Over Attack

Tarrawingee man Brendan Nugent, 43, has been charged over the incident, which continues to be investigated. He is known to Haines family. He is yet to enter a plea and will return to court in February. Police charged Nugent with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and the commonwealth offence of causing harm to a commonwealth public official.

Police have also charged him with two additional offences, cultivating and possessing cannabis, according to court documents. Haines said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of Australians who had donated to the Save the Children charity fundraiser. Her husband, Phil Haines, had made the request to the public on her behalf to donate to the charity in lieu of flowers in the aftermath of the alleged attack.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 1.46 million dollars has been raised for the charity through Haines fundraising appeal. A fundraiser set up by Haines family had surpassed 1.4 million dollars by late October. I am overwhelmed by the generosity of Australians in the form of donations to Save the Children and I look forward to working with them in due course on applying these funds to improve the lives of children, Haines said.

Save the Children Fund Surpasses 1.4 Million Dollars

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his thoughts were with Haines. We continue to provide support to Helen, her family, community and staff as she undertakes her rehabilitation, Albanese said in a statement. Albanese led tributes to Haines when parliament returned for the first time following the incident, saying all our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Helen for her recovery.

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The alleged attack placed renewed emphasis on the safety of politicians in public, with security in Parliament House being increased in the wake of the attack. Parliamentarians during the last sitting week in October paid tribute to the independent MP, honouring her empathy, grace and intelligence. Haines has been given until 26 November, the last sitting day of the year.

MPs across parliament have expressed concern for their safety and that of their staff since the alleged attack, prompting conversations about the temperature of political debate. Albanese, during the last parliamentary sitting, warned against the rise in anger that distorts and corrodes our public discourse, and urged voters and politicians not to ignore it.

MPs Warn Against Social Media Rage

Enabled by the anonymity and speed afforded by social media, we are seeing rage and aggression increasing, not just in politics, but towards workers in hospitality and retail, in schools and in hospitals, towards police, paramedics, and other officials, we are seeing a normalisation of the language of grievance and violence. Independent MP Allegra Spender said it was wonderful news that Haines was making good progress in her recovery.

She is a remarkable person and her strength and positivity after everything that has happened inspires me.