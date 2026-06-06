India Calls Up 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Shreyas Iyer Named T20 Captain as Suryakumar Yadav Dropped

India has named 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the T20 squad following his IPL MVP performance. The selection panel also replaced Suryakumar Yadav as T20 captain with Shreyas Iyer, citing recent batting struggles. Sooryavanshi could become the youngest Indian debutant, while Iyer leads in Ireland, England, and the Asian Games.

India made a surprising selection decision by calling up 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the T20 squad on Saturday. The teenager earns his maiden international call-up after a breathtaking domestic season, highlighted by a dominant IPL campaign where he amassed 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

His inclusion comes alongside a major leadership shift, with Suryakumar Yadav relieved of the T20 captaincy despite leading India to World Cup glory just three months ago. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the new skipper for upcoming assignments including a T20 series in Ireland, a tour of England, and the Asian Games in Japan. Sooryavanshi's rise has been meteoric; his IPL performance saw him top the batting charts and claim the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.

If he debuts, he will become India's youngest-ever representative, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record. The captaincy change appears driven by Suryakumar's recent struggles, managing only 242 runs in nine World Cup innings apart from an unbeaten 84 against the United States. These decisions signal a strategic pivot for Indian cricket, balancing experienced leadership with the infusion of youthful talent. The selectors are clearly planning for the future, entrusting Iyer with the T20 reins while giving a sensational teenager an early platform.

This dual move aims to refresh the squad's dynamics ahead of a packed international calendar. Sooryavanshi's story captivates fans and media alike, embodying the dreams of countless young cricketers across the nation. His left‑handed batting style and consistent high scores in the IPL have drawn comparisons to established stars.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar's demotion, though surprising given his recent World Cup triumph, underscores the ruthless meritocracy of modern sport. The decision to remove him after a string of low scores suggests selectors prioritized current form over past achievements. Iyer's return to the captaincy role brings an element of continuity and familiarity, having previously led the side in limited‑overs formats. His leadership will be tested across diverse conditions in Europe and Asia.

The upcoming T20 assignments offer both Iyer and Sooryavanshi critical exposure and an opportunity to stake permanent claims. For the teenager, the pressure will be immense, but his IPL success indicates a temperament suited for big stages. The cricket board's boldness in naming such a young player reflects deep confidence in his abilities and mental strength. Observers will watch closely how these choices impact team morale and performance in the coming months.

While some may question the swift removal of Suryakumar, the selectors seem focused on building a side for the next major tournament. The blend of youth and experience could yield promising results if managed well. Overall, Indian cricket enters a transitional phase with these announcements, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter





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