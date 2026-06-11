India Condemns US Military Action in Gulf of Oman Following Death of Three Indian Seafarers

The Indian government has lodged a strong diplomatic protest after US aircraft targeted a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, killing three Indian crew members amidst a military blockade of Iranian ports.

The Indian government has issued a formal and strong protest against the United States following a lethal military operation in the Gulf of Oman that resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers.

According to confirmation from the US Central Command, military aircraft deployed two Hellfire missiles targeting the engine room of the MT Settebello as it navigated the volatile waters of the Gulf. The United States described the operation as a series of 'precision strikes' directed at the vessel, which was sailing under the flag of the Pacific island nation of Palau. US officials alleged that the crew of the MT Settebello had repeatedly failed to comply with direct military instructions.

This action was part of a broader strategy to enforce a military blockade of Iranian ports, an initiative launched in April intended to stifle Tehran's revenue streams and exert maximum pressure on the Iranian government as diplomatic peace negotiations continued to stall. In the aftermath of the strike, rescue operations managed to save 21 members of the Indian crew, but three remained missing.

By Thursday, the Indian government confirmed the grim discovery of their bodies on board the vessel, marking the first fatalities since the implementation of the US blockade. The deceased have been identified as chief engineer Patnala Suresh, deck cadet Aditya Sharma, and fitter Shivanand Chaurashiya. The Indian government immediately condemned the attack and summoned a senior US diplomat to express its outrage and seek answers.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a press briefing that such attacks must cease and end immediately, urging a return to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability to the region. Adding to the criticism, Manoj Yadav, the general secretary of India's seafarers, expressed conviction that the US naval forces were well aware of the presence of foreign nationals on the ship and argued that detention should have been used as an alternative to lethal force.

The incident involving the MT Settebello is not an isolated event, as it was one of three tankers with Indian crews targeted by US missiles within a single week. This sequence of events has placed a significant strain on the diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Washington. India serves as one of the primary global suppliers of merchant marine labor, with Indian seafarers accounting for nearly 15 percent of the total global maritime workforce.

Because approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes through the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vast number of Indian nationals are employed on tankers and ships operating in the Gulf region, leaving them highly vulnerable to geopolitical conflicts. Earlier in the week, a US fighter jet targeted the oil tanker Marivex, causing a fire that necessitated the evacuation of its Indian crew.

The US justified this by claiming the vessel had previously transported sanctioned oil and was attempting to return to an Iranian port. Further escalating the tension, US forces acted against another tanker on Thursday, which was sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau. Washington alleged that this vessel had also attempted to transport oil from Iran and ignored military instructions.

These actions come amidst a surge of tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran, which threaten to dismantle a fragile ceasefire and undermine long-term efforts to secure a permanent peace deal. The US military has reported that since the blockade began, it has disabled nine non-compliant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and redirected 135 others.

The situation underscores the precarious position of civilian crews caught in the crossfire of superpower tensions and the urgent need for maritime safety protocols that protect non-combatant seafarers during military enforcement operations





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