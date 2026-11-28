India face a tough position at 116-6 in the second Test against New Zealand, with the Kiwi pacers exploiting a green pitch to dismantle the batting order.

India are struggling significantly in Christchurch as their second Test match against New Zealand progresses, having been reduced to 116 for six by the close of play on day two. The visitors found themselves under immense pressure against a resilient home bowling attack, with their batting lineup fracturing under the strain of accurate pacers and a lively green pitch. This difficult position threatens to spoil what was expected to be a competitive encounter, leaving the India n team in a precarious spot as they attempt to salvage the game.

New Zealand Pace Attack Dominates Indian Batting

New Zealand bowlers executed a disciplined plan to dismantle the Indian top order, leveraging the conditions to perfection after restricting the hosts to 356 in their first innings. Jacob Duffy emerged as a key threat, returning to form after a difficult previous Test, where he had conceded a then record 201 runs in Wellington. In Christchurch, Duffy took two wickets for just 21 runs from eight overs, including the crucial dismissal of Rishabh Pant. Pant attempted to replicate his aggressive form from a recent social cricket game, playing a reckless slog against his first ball that was expertly caught by Kyle Jamieson at deep mid-wicket. The wicket fell for 23, highlighting India's lack of patience against the new ball.

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The middle order did little to stabilize the innings, with KL Rahul falling for 25 after thrashing a loose drive to Devon Conway at point. Rahul had appeared composed in the previous match in Wellington, but this dismissive error underscored the collective struggle against quality swing and seam. The collapse continued as Washington Sundar was dismissed on the final ball of the day, edging Nathan Smith who was taken well by Tom Latham at second slip. This flurry of wickets left India reeling, with the scoreboard reflecting a team that had played too many rash shots against a disciplined side.

Stakeholder Positions and Player Responses

Jacob Duffy addressed the media regarding his improved performance, acknowledging the disappointment of his previous outing and expressing gratitude for his team's support. He stated that the worst part of his bad spell in Wellington was the feeling of letting his teammates down, a sentiment that drove his determination to perform better. His quick, accurate spell in Christchurch demonstrated a significant turnaround, providing vital breakthroughs that shifted the momentum firmly in New Zealand's favor.

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Earlier in the innings, the Indian batting lineup faced early shocks that set the tone for their struggles. Henry dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over, cleaning him up with a ball that swung into the left-hander and seamed past the outside edge to crash into the off stump for a duck. This early loss deprived India of any platform to build a substantial first-innings lead. The pressure mounted further when Kyle Jamieson removed Devdutt Padikkal, who had scored a brisk 21. Padikkal edged a ball that moved sharply off the seam to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, adding to the growing tally of wickets.

Real-World Impact and Pitch Conditions

The pitch in Christchurch played a decisive role in the match, featuring a grass cover that assisted the pacers and made batting increasingly difficult. India had elected to field first after winning the toss, but their bowling strategy on day one was flawed. Ball tracking data revealed that only 32 of the 517 balls bowled by India would have hit the stumps, indicating that the bowlers were playing too far short on a surface that offered significant assistance. This lack of length allowed New Zealand to post a formidable total, with Tom Blundell scoring a fighting 89 and Tom Latham contributing 59.

India's spin bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, acknowledged the team's errors, noting that they failed to hit the right length consistently, particularly on the opening day. He explained that while there were sessions where adjustments were made, New Zealand ultimately bowled with better length and tighter lines. Akash Deep was the standout bowler for India, taking 5 for 99 from 31.3 overs, but even his efforts were not enough to restrict the Kiwis to a manageable score. Deep dismissed Tom Blundell and found the edge of Matt Henry, who scored 19, but the damage had already been done.

Next Steps in the Second Test

As India prepare for the third day of the Test, they face a daunting task to recover from their current position of 116 for six. The remaining batters must show significant resilience and technique to avoid an innings defeat, especially given the continued threat posed by Duffy and Jamieson. The team will need to address the issues highlighted by their spin coach and make immediate adjustments to their batting approach. Failure to do so could result in a comprehensive loss, ending New Zealand's tour on a sour note and giving New Zealand a commanding lead in the series.