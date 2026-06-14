India Dominates Pakistan with 64-Run Victory in Women's T20 World Cup

India opened their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 64-run win over Pakistan at Edgbaston. Smriti Mandhana's 68 and Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul sealed the result amid heightened political tensions.

India and Pakistan faced off in a highly anticipated Women's T20 World Cup match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India set a target of 171 runs after Smriti Mandhana scored a blistering 68 off 44 balls.

Deepti Sharma then delivered a remarkable bowling performance, taking five wickets for just 10 runs, to bowl Pakistan out for 106. India secured a commanding 64-run victory, marking a strong start to their campaign as the defending 50-over world champions. The match began with Pakistan in control during the powerplay. Muneeba Ali played aggressively, sweeping hard, as Pakistan reached 52 for one after six overs while chasing.

However, the introduction of Deepti Sharma's off-spin changed the game. She built pressure with dot balls, and Pakistan's batters struggled to rotate the strike, frequently finding fielders in the covers. The wickets fell rapidly, with Pakistan slumping to 79 for six inside 13 overs. Sharma's clever variations away from the crease and an opportunistic run-out of Muneeba Ali for 41 further dismantled the chase.

Pakistan's collapse continued, and they were all out for 106, suffering their fourth consecutive T20 defeat to India. Beyond the cricket, the fixture carried political and historical weight. The absence of handshakes between the captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana, echoed gestures from the men's game amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Harmanpreet emphasized a focus on cricket, but the subtext was unavoidable.

India enters the tournament buoyed by the success of the Women's Premier League, which has professionalized the sport and attracted global talent. Pakistan, however, has never advanced past the group stage in the T20 World Cup and lacks a comparable domestic structure. The crowd at Edgbaston was overwhelmingly supportive of India, creating an atmosphere akin to a home game. After an early setback with early wickets of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, Mandhana and Harmanpreet rebuilt with a 91-run partnership.

Mandhana's aggressive strokeplay, including multiple boundaries and sixes, was highlighted by a stunning airborne shot over the offside. After her dismissal, Richa Ghosh provided a late surge with a rapid 34 off 17 balls, including 20 runs in one over. Pakistan's reply lacked any comparable fireworks, and their innings fizzled out without challenge





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