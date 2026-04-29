India Overtakes England as Australia’s Largest Foreign-Born Resident Group for the First Time

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that India has surpassed England as the largest foreign-born resident group in Australia, marking a historic demographic shift. The Indian-born population has grown significantly, while the English-born population has declined. The report also highlights trends in other migrant communities and global migration patterns.

India has surpassed England to become Australia ’s largest foreign-born resident group for the first time in recorded history, according to new data from the Australia n Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

As of June 30, 2025, the Indian-born population in Australia reached an estimated 971,020, overtaking the 963,560 English-born residents counted the previous year. This shift marks a significant demographic change, as England had consistently held the top position since at least 1901. The Indian-born community has experienced the most substantial growth since 2015, while the number of English-born residents has gradually declined. The ABS report highlights that Indian-born Australians now represent the second-fastest growing population group in the country.

Meanwhile, New Zealanders maintained their fourth-place ranking, accounting for 2.3 percent of the estimated resident population, totaling 637,680 individuals. Other prominent foreign-born populations include those from the Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, listed in descending order. Overall, Australia is home to 8.8 million foreign-born residents, making up approximately 32 percent of the total Estimated Resident Population of 27.6 million. This proportion is nearing the highest recorded level of 32.4 percent in 1891.

The median age of Australia’s overseas-born population has seen fluctuations over time, currently standing at 43 years, down slightly from 46 years in 2005. The ABS noted that the median age peaked at 46 in 2002 before decreasing to 44 in 2019.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in the median age to 45 in 2021, as fewer younger migrants, such as international students, entered the country. The report also reveals that populations from Italy and England experienced the most significant declines since 2015, with median ages exceeding 60, reflecting post-World War II migration patterns. Globally, Australia ranks eighth in terms of foreign-born residents.

The United States leads with 52.4 million migrants, constituting 15 percent of its population, followed by Saudi Arabia, where 13.7 million migrants make up 31.5 percent of the total population in 2024





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