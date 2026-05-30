England post 168 for five and beat India by 26 runs in the second T20 international, leveling the series and setting up an intriguing decider at Taunton on Tuesday.

India 's decision to retire out Bhatia in run chase backfires as England post 168 for five and beat India by 26 runs in the second T20 international.

Freya Kemp smashed an unbeaten 39 from 13 balls, finding able support from Dani Gibson as England's two finishers added 39 from the final two overs to level the series. India's fielders, who offered Sophia Dunkley a life on nought, twice let the ball slip through their fingers, as Kemp and Gibson showed off their athleticism between the wickets.

The runs came courtesy of good placement and huge power hitting, with Kemp smashing two sixes and four fours down the ground. India retired out Yastika Bhatia on 33 from 36 balls, after Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain, adjudged her batting partner to be chugging along too slowly to chase down the required 60 runs from the final 30 balls.

The decision disrupted the rhythm of India's run chase, with Bhatia's replacement, Jemimah Rodrigues, caught slog-sweeping after facing two balls, Harmanpreet edging behind the stumps trying to wallop Charlie Dean over the in-field, and India collapsing to 142 for nine. The series - the last for both teams before the World Cup begins on 12 June - is now all square, setting up an intriguing decider at Taunton on Tuesday.

Before this match, Kemp had sent down six overs this season as England carefully manage her return from a serious back injury. She had a return of two for 15 in her two overs with the crucial wicket of Smriti Mandhana, who top-edged to Alice Capsey in the deep.

Kemp described her path back to fitness as 'a bumpy ride' and thanked Charlotte Edwards, the head coach, for her support, at England and in her previous capacity as head coach at Southern Vipers.

'It's been really tough,' she said. 'Lottie's always backed me so much. When I had my first stress fracture a few years ago, she backed me to play as a batter. Spending time in the middle and learning how to play different situations has really helped me.

'I do have that natural ball-striking ability, but I've worked really hard on building an innings and doing different roles the team need me to do.





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England India T20 International Freya Kemp Dani Gibson Yastika Bhatia Harmanpreet Kaur World Cup

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