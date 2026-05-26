India's Gig Workers Suffocate in the Heat

As India grapples with record-breaking heat, millions of gig workers struggle with exhaustion, heat-related illnesses, and economic stress due to inadequate cooling systems and safe working conditions.

Rising temperatures in India are worsening heat-related illnesses and economic stress among informal workers, who struggle with extreme heat and limited access to cooling systems and safe working conditions.

During peak hours, temperatures soar to over 45C, and days often experience record-breaking heat. Experts warn that cities in South Asia, including those in India, fail to prepare adequately for these extreme heatwaves, which are exacerbated by the urban heat island effect. The situation is further complicated by the lack of air conditioning and reliable electricity in many areas, making it difficult for workers to rest and cool down.

In response, some governments have introduced heat action plans and advisories, but these efforts are often inadequate and reactive, failing to address the root causes of heat stress among workers





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