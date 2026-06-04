India's Great Nicobar Island Project Sparks Concerns Over Impact on Uncontacted Tribes and Endemic Species

The $12.5 billion Great Nicobar Island Project in the Indian Ocean is set to be completed by 2047, but concerns remain for the island's last uncontacted tribe and its delicate ecosystem.

Bulldozers are tearing through ancient forests home to some of the last remaining isolated people on Earth. The ambitious $12.5 billion Great Nicobar Island Project in the eastern India n Ocean is forging ahead, designed to counter China's regional rise, bolster military capability and capitalise on trade.

The project is championed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said last year it was of strategic, defence and national importance and would transform the region into a major hub of maritime and air connectivity. The three-phase project has been planned for years and is expected to be completed by 2047, with phase one set to be completed by 2035.

Preliminary works are believed to have started last year, however concerns remain for one of the last largely uncontacted tribes on Earth and the endemic species that rely on the island's delicate ecosystem. The island is home to roughly 9,000 people, including 1,200 from indigenous groups including the Nicobarese and the Shompen. Indigenous rights organisation Survival International says the 300 or so Shompen are hunter-gatherers who shun contact with the outside.

The Nicobarese on the island live in communal houses of between 20 and 30 people, and are better integrated with settler communities. Very few Shompen have contact with their Nicobarese neighbours or the outside world, with permits required from local island authorities to visit them. Great Nicobar Island is also home to dozens of endemic species according to UNESCO, and a nesting spot for the endangered leatherback turtle, the largest sea turtle in the world.

Roughly 95 per cent of the 910 square kilometre island is forest, with much of the island's coast encircled by lagoons and coral reefs. Nearly one fifth of the island will be cleared for the massive project. The government estimates some 711,000 trees will be cleared, but some conservationists put the number in the millions. The first phase will include a $5.5 billion port at Galathea Bay, on the south-eastern coast of the island, and airport at Campbell Bay.

Once finished, the container port will handle more than 20 million twenty-foot equivalent units, making it one of India's three largest ports. The archipelago's governor, former navy admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi, said it could eventually compete with Singapore and Malaysia's Port Klang. The government has already flagged expanding existing defence facilities to turn them into dual military and civilian use. Gautam Chikermane, from New Dehli's Observer Research Foundation think tank, said the project offered India significant defence and economic benefits.

Located just 40 nautical miles from the Malacca Strait, through which about 30 per cent of global trade and significant oil flows pass, the island offers a strategic 'unsinkable carrier' position. It enables naval monitoring, deterrence against choke point weaponisation, extends Andaman and Nicobar Command coverage, and secures India's energy imports and exports in the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to the port, a gas-solar power plant, hotels, and a town across 161 square kilometres is set to be built. Tourism projections anticipate 98,000 visitors by 2029, and more than 1 million by 2055. Some locals are not convinced about the project's merits. If we lose control of these lands, our culture too will be lost, the Nicobarese's most senior leader, 54-year-old Barnabas Manju, said.

Director of research and advocacy at Survival International, Sophie Grig, told the project would be absolutely utterly devastating for the Shompen people. They're incredibly vulnerable to diseases. Like all uncontacted peoples, they can be wiped out by diseases from outside to which they have no immunity, Ms Grig said.

She said that the proposed port would impact the river mouth and subsequent waterways which the group relies on to survive, adding the group could not give consent to the project under international law. It's recognised by the UN and international law that it's impossible to gain free prior and informed consent from uncontacted peoples … they have no experience of anything on this scale, and the scale is astronomical.

Environmentalists have raised concerns that the port development will prevent leatherback turtles from accessing a nesting beach. Experts put the number of leatherback turtles in the Indian Ocean region at between 1,000 and 3,000 based on nest counts. Richard Reina, professor of biological science at Monash University, told the ABC that the turtles lay eggs at the same beach throughout their lives





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