New Zealand holds a 243-run lead in the second Test as India's Akash Deep exits with a concussion. Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in 12 overs while Dhruv Jurel's 88 prevented a follow-on.

New Zealand extended their dominance over India on day three of the second Test, finishing with a commanding 243-run lead after India were bowled out for 246 in their second innings. The match narrative shifted significantly when visiting seamer Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the contest due to a concussion sustained while batting. Despite the loss of a key bowler, India managed to avoid the follow-on through a resilient lower-order effort anchored by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Akash Deep Concussion Details

Akash Deep was initially hit on the helmet twice in a single over delivered by New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson while he was on eleven runs. Although the Indian pacer successfully passed two immediate head assessments administered by medical staff, he was ultimately withdrawn from the match after experiencing symptoms in the pavilion. Deep had previously taken impressive figures of 5-99 in the first innings, making his absence a significant blow to India's bowling attack.

Also read Cummins Faces Pressure as Australia Prepare for Four-Test Series Against New Zealand

Prasidh Krishna replaced Akash Deep in the playing XI to fill the vacancy. New Zealand captain Tom Latham commented on the incident, noting that it is never pleasant to witness such injuries. Latham praised the injured player for his grit and determination, highlighting that Deep played a key role in the partnership that helped India navigate a precarious position in their innings.

Jasprit Bumrah Bowling Analysis

Jasprit Bumrah concluded his bowling spell for the day with figures of 2 wickets for 34 runs from 12 overs. This performance marked the longest dry spell for the fast bowler in his Test career, as he went 292 balls without taking a wicket during the ongoing series. Bumrah struck in his first spell by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, disrupting the hosts' momentum.

Advertisement

His second wicket came when Indian spinner R Ashwin's squadmate, Shivam Dube, saw his offside companion Devon Conway dismissed for 51. Conway was caught brilliantly by Yashasvi Jaiswal at point off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja's teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin's colleague, actually it was Dube's partner Sundar who bowled Conway, who was caught by Jaiswal. This dismissal helped India restrict New Zealand to a total that would prove decisive in the contest.

Dhruv Jurel and Lower Order Resilience

India's innings was saved from a follow-on by a critical 88-run knock from Dhruv Jurel. The wicketkeeper-batsman played a 170-ball innings that included 14 boundaries, steering the team back from a precarious 117-7. His efforts ensured that India finished on 246, avoiding the dreaded follow-on and keeping the match alive for day four.

Jurel formed a vital 64-run partnership for the ninth wicket with debutant Gurnoor Brar. Brar was dismissed just five balls into his innings, caught at third slip by Henry Nicholls from the bowling of Matt Henry. During his brief stay, Brar was peppered with short bowling and was hit on the helmet twice by Kyle Jamieson, necessitating a helmet replacement.

Dhruv Jurel stated that it is always beneficial to contribute when the team needs it most. He managed the strike effectively, often taking singles to protect his new partner Brar. Jurel's dominance of the strike rate allowed India to maximize their total and minimize the gap with New Zealand's first-innings score.

Advertisement

World Test Championship Standings

New Zealand's performance has solidified their position at the top of the World Test Championship table. The hosts are currently third in the standings, holding a one-spot advantage over India. Kyle Jamieson was the standout bowler for the hosts, taking 4-69 in the second innings. Jamieson utilized movement through the air and off the pitch to cause consistent problems for the Indian batsmen.

The match continues with New Zealand aiming to wrap up the game on day four. India must now rely on their remaining bowlers and batsmen to salvage a result from a position of deficit. The series remains tightly contested, with both teams aware of the stakes involved in the championship standings. The outcome of this second Test will have significant implications for both nations' campaigns in the global tournament.