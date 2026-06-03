Indian Premier League's Most Valuable Player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was crowned the Indian Premier League’s most valuable player after a breakout campaign with the bat, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

Royals' teen star eliminates Sunrisers | 02:07On Sunday evening, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was crowned the Indian Premier League ’s most valuable player after a breakout campaign with the bat, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer .

The 15-year-old clobbered 776 runs at an otherworldly strike rate of 237.30, hitting a record 72 sixes across the campaign.

‘It is a proud moment and I will try and do well next season too,’ he said during the presentation ceremony. ‘I try to back my game, and if the ball is there to be hit, I go all out for it and just try to play that way. ‘You can’t play every game in one mode, you need to read the game situation and play according to the team’s requirements. These are my learnings from this season.

’ Watch Pakistan vs Australia ODI series LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo | New to Kayo? Along with his MVP crown, Sooryavanshi was named the tournament’s ‘Super Striker’, awarded to the player with the highest strike rate, and as a reward received a car – a Tata Sierra SUV to be exact.15yo Vaibhav’s INSANE 97(29) | 02:05 With an official birth date of March 27, 2011, the cricket prodigy will not celebrate his 18th birthday until 2029.

But naturally, there are sceptics. The legitimacy of Sooryavanshi’s age has become a mystery that social media sleuths are desperate to crack, the lingering elephant in the room that can’t be ignored.

To some, his achievements have been tarnished by the apparent controversy.in 2023, Sooryavanshi declared he would turn 14 in September of that year, which would now make him 16, around eighteen months older than claimed.reported that in response to an official question last year about his age, Sooryavanshi said that he was 19.

‘The source, whom I judge reliable, is not mine to reveal, but would have no reason to lie,’ Haigh penned. Teen prodigy BLASTS 15-ball half-century | 04:55 Sooryavanshi’s father Sanjiv has always fiercely defended Vaibhav’s age, insisting that he has undergone bone testing to prove it.

‘When he was eight-and-a-half-years old, he first appeared for a BCCI bone test,’ Sanjiv told PTI last year. ‘He has already played (for) India under-19s. We don’t fear anyone. He can again undergo an age test.

Regardless, social media commenters have accused Sooryavanshi and his family of falsifying documents, changing his age to allow him to play against younger kids during his youth. There are also suggestions that the BCCI is more inclined to fast-track young talent into the national set-up rather than selecting experienced players from the Ranji Trophy, further incentive to manipulate the system.

Cricbuzz , the BCCI and its state associations discovered that some parents were sending younger siblings to undergo bone testing in place of the actual players.

‘Like the issue of bowling actions, it is a similar emphasis on short-term results that has led to the scourge of over-age players in junior matches,’ he said in 2015. ‘That entire exercise begins when a coach alters a player’s date of birth so that he can take part in a local tournament. The parents are happy to accept the value of an extra year or two, particularly in junior cricket and, academically at middle school.

The truth is that the player who has faked his age might make it at the junior level not necessarily because he is better or more talented, but because he is stronger and bigger. We all know how much of a difference a couple of years can make at that age.

‘That incident will have another ripple effect: an honest player deprived of his place by an over-age player, is disillusioned. We run the risk of losing him forever. ’ However, excelling against cricketers his own age – or even older – has never been a problem for Sooryavanshi, who smacked a 58-ball hundred in a Youth Test against Australia’s Under-19 team in 2024, when he had apparently just turned 13.

Despite being the youngest player in the tournament – on paper at least – he was India’s leading run-scorer during this year’s triumphant Under-19 World Cup campaign, cracking an 80-ball 175 in the final against England, a jaw-dropping performance that featured 15 sixes. And last year, aged 14, he clobbered a 38-ball 101 against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, facing a bowling attack comprised entirely of Test cricketers.

While the truth about his age remains up in the air, he’s time and time again proven himself against the world’s best. And hopefully he’s around for many years to come





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