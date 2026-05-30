Indian Students Protest Marking Errors in Digital Exam Grading System

Over 400,000 Indian students have requested copies of their final exam answer sheets after complaints of marking errors in a new digital grading system. Many report wrong grades due to missing pages, blurry scans, and mismatched papers, sparking protests.

More than 400,000 students have formally requested copies of their exam papers and answer sheets after the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) released results for the Grade 12 final exams, which are critical for university admissions in India.

The outcry stems from widespread complaints about marking errors linked to a newly introduced digital marking system known as On-Screen Marking (OSM). Within days of the results being announced in May 2025, students began reporting discrepancies such as missing pages, blurry scans, and mismatched answer sheets. The CBSE reported receiving 1.1 million requests for answer sheet copies from over 400,000 students out of 1.7 million who took the exams.

The board had implemented OSM just eight days before the exams began, aiming to reduce human error and increase efficiency by scanning physical answer sheets and having teachers evaluate them on an online portal. However, many students claim the system has led to wrong grades and compromised their futures. One prominent case involved Delhi student Vedant Srivastava, whose viral post highlighted that the answer sheet provided for his physics exam was not his own.

He noted differences in handwriting and answers he had not written. I studied for an entire year, sacrificing sleep, peace of mind, outings, and everything for these exams, he wrote, expressing uncertainty about whether his actual physics paper was even evaluated. His complaint sparked a flood of similar stories from students across the country, who shared screenshots showing incorrect markings, incomplete papers, or answer sheets belonging to others.

For instance, mother Geetu Moza reported that her daughter lost at least 30 marks despite answers that exactly matched the official answer key. She questioned whether authorities understand the impact of losing 30 to 35 marks on a student whose entire future and admission process depends on these scores, calling it a play with the careers, mental health, and future of thousands of students.

The abrupt implementation of OSM left teachers scrambling to adapt to a major change in evaluation methodology without adequate training or preparation. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged some discrepancies in the new system, taking responsibility and assuring that a solution would be found.

However, students and parents remain anxious as re-evaluation processes are time-consuming and often insufficient to correct systemic errors. The incident has reignited debates about the reliability of high-stakes examinations in India and the need for more robust checks in digital assessment systems. Many affected students face the risk of losing admission to prestigious universities due to erroneous scores, leading to widespread protests and demands for a transparent review mechanism.

The CBSE has yet to announce a comprehensive plan to address the grievances beyond allowing students to apply for re-evaluation or obtain photocopies of their answer scripts, a process that itself has been criticized for delays and inaccuracies





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