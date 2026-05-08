Indigenous Elder Escapes Injury as Ceiling Collapses in Perth Home

A 91-year-old Indigenous Elder and community leader narrowly avoided serious injury when the ceiling of her long-time home in Perth collapsed. Despite previous warnings to the housing department, the incident has raised concerns about the neglect of elderly residents in public housing.

A 91-year-old great-great grandmother and highly respected Indigenous Elder , Oriel Green OAM, narrowly avoided serious injury when the ceiling of her long-time home in Girrawheen, Perth, collapsed suddenly on Thursday.

Green had just moved from the room moments before the dangerous incident occurred. According to Green, her granddaughter noticed cracks forming in the ceiling and warned her, saying, 'oh, oh, that’s cracking, look.

' As Green turned to investigate, the ceiling came crashing down with a loud bang. She described the experience as terrifying, stating, 'I’ve never been in anything like that before. It’s so scary.

' Green, who has lived in the home for 40 years, is a prominent community leader with numerous accolades, including two Medals of the Order of Australia, induction into the Aboriginal Education Hall of Fame and the WA Women’s Hall of Fame, and the distinction of being the first person to receive the keys to the City of Wanneroo. Despite her significant contributions to the community, her family believes her concerns about the deteriorating condition of her home were ignored.

Green reported that she had alerted the housing department about the need for repairs twice—once in April and again on the day of the collapse—but her warnings were not taken seriously. Her granddaughter expressed frustration, saying, 'My nana puts in all these concerns, but they’re not taken seriously.

' The Department of Housing, however, claimed to have no record of the complaints but responded swiftly after the collapse, sending an inspector within an hour to assess the safety of the premises. Despite the danger, Green was forced to spend the night in the damaged building and was only offered emergency accommodation the following morning. She expressed her preference to stay at home, saying, 'I like to be home... home is where the heart is. ' The cleanup of the mess was completed on Friday afternoon





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Indigenous Elder Ceiling Collapse Public Housing Community Leader Aged Care

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indigenous Elder Rescued from Remote Outback Only to Face Legal Battles Amid Health ConcernsA 68-year-old Indigenous woman was rescued after being stranded in the Great Victoria Desert, but was immediately arrested for outstanding warrants despite suffering from dementia.

Read more »

Richard Lewer wins Archibald Prize 2026 for portrait of Pitjantjatjara Elder Iluwanti KenRichard Lewer has won the $100,000 Archibald Prize for his portrait of Pitjantjatjara Elder Iluwanti Ken.

Read more »

Pitjantjatjara Elder's gaze meets the viewer in Archibald winning piece2026 Archibald Prize winner Richard Lewer spent time on Country with Aboriginal artist Iluwanti Ken in the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands of South Australia to inform the portrait.

Read more »

Richard Lewer Wins Archibald Prize with Portrait of Pitjantjatjara Elder Iluwanti KenRichard Lewer has won the $100,000 Archibald Prize for his portrait of Pitjantjatjara elder and ngangkari Iluwanti Ken, marking the fifth time a First Nations person has won the prestigious award. The New Zealand-born artist spent a week on Country with Ken, capturing her essence in a deeply personal and culturally significant portrait. The event also saw Gaypalani Waṉambi win the Wynne Prize for her metal sculpture, The Waṉambi tree, and Lucy Culliton take home the Sulman Prize for her portrait of her rescue greyhound, Toolah. The awards celebrate Indigenous and contemporary art, highlighting the rich cultural narratives and artistic excellence of Australia’s creative community.

Read more »