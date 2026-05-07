Indigenous Elder Rescued from Remote Outback Only to Face Legal Battles Amid Health Concerns

A 68-year-old Indigenous woman was rescued after being stranded in the Great Victoria Desert, but was immediately arrested for outstanding warrants despite suffering from dementia.

The remote landscapes of Western Australia 's Great Victoria Desert are known for their harsh conditions and extreme isolation, a fact that became starkly evident during a recent incident involving two Indigenous elders.

Narlbinka Simms, a sixty-eight-year-old woman from the remote community of Tjuntjuntjara, along with an eighty-year-old man, found themselves in a desperate situation when they vanished for three days. The pair had embarked on a traditional bush hunting trip, a regular activity for Ms. Simms and her partner, but their journey took a perilous turn when their vehicle became bogged on a remote bush track.

For three nights, the elders were stranded in the wilderness, facing the elements of one of the most unforgiving environments on the planet. The alarm was raised when they failed to return to Tjuntjuntjara, leading to a search and rescue operation. They were eventually located and rescued by police in the early hours of a morning, bringing a temporary sense of relief to their community and family.

However, the joy of the rescue was short-lived for Ms. Simms. Almost immediately after being brought to safety, she was taken into police custody. It was revealed that there was an outstanding arrest warrant issued against her for failing to appear in court previously. In a jarring transition from a survival situation to a legal one, Ms. Simms was flown from the remote desert outskirts to the town of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

This sudden arrest sparked concerns regarding the treatment of elderly Indigenous people within the legal system, particularly given the traumatic nature of the preceding three days spent stranded in the bush. The logistical challenge of transporting an elderly woman across hundreds of kilometers of rugged terrain added another layer of complexity to the situation, raising questions about the proportionality of the police action.

When the matter reached the Kalgoorlie Magistrate's Court, the severity of Ms. Simms' health condition became a central point of the proceedings. Murray Stubbs, representing the Aboriginal Legal Services of WA, informed the court that Ms. Simms had been diagnosed with dementia and was currently wheelchair-bound.

The charges she faced were significant, including two counts of breaching bail from 2024 and 2025, as well as a charge of unlawful wounding stemming from an incident in 2024 at the remote community of Warburton, located approximately twelve hundred kilometers north-east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. The defense argued that her cognitive state and physical frailty made it nearly impossible for her to navigate the complexities of the legal system or withstand the rigors of continued detention in a city far from her support network.

Magistrate Donna Webb acknowledged the poor health of the defendant, excusing Ms. Simms from appearing in person because she was confined to a wheelchair. Mr. Stubbs pushed for a two-week adjournment and requested that she be granted bail so she could return to her home in Tjuntjuntjara. He emphasized the potential cruelty of forcing a woman with dementia to travel seven hundred kilometers on dirt roads multiple times.

During the hearing, it was noted that Ms. Simms' condition was such that she could not even sign the bail documents. Ultimately, the court granted the request, allowing her to fly back to her community. She is scheduled to appear again on May 18, with the court granting permission for the hearing to take place via videolink. This decision reflects a necessary balance between legal requirements and the humanitarian needs of elderly defendants from remote communities





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