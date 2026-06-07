Indigenous Family's Medical Journey Highlights Gap and Hope in Australian Healthcare

A Western Sydney family's multigenerational pursuit of medical careers underscores the stark underrepresentation of Indigenous doctors in Australia and the transformative power of community support programs.

The Nasser family from Western Sydney is a remarkable example of Indigenous empowerment in medicine, with multiple generations pursuing and achieving medical careers. Mother Tatum Maybir, a Dharawal and Wiradjuri woman, entered medicine after raising her six children and now works in general practice at the Tharawal Aboriginal Medical Service.

Her children Abdul, Jamaal, and Ieesha are all following in her footsteps, inspired by her journey and personal experiences with the healthcare system. Ieesha has just begun a five-year medical degree at Western Sydney University, while her older brothers Abdul and Jamaal graduated together last year and are now junior doctors. The family's motivation is deeply personal, rooted in witnessing family members struggle with health issues and a desire to improve Indigenous health outcomes.

The siblings emphasize the importance of having Indigenous doctors who understand the cultural and social contexts of their patients. Tatum Maybir describes her work as focused on holistic healthcare, often consulting with entire families. She credits her own inspiration to the lack of support her family faced in the past, stating that Indigenous clinicians in these positions demonstrate to both Australia and Indigenous communities that they belong in the medical profession. Her children share this perspective.

Jamaal was motivated by his grandmother's aneurysm, believing an Indigenous doctor could have helped her sooner. Abdul notes the historic absence of Indigenous doctors until recent decades, making their current pursuit groundbreaking. Statistics highlight the disparity they aim to address. According to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, as of December 2025, only 969 medical practitioners identified as First Nations, comprising just 0.6% of all registered medical practitioners in Australia-far from population parity.

This low number fuels their determination. The family also credits their success to the Badanami Centre, an Indigenous pathway program at Western Sydney University, which provides crucial support and a sense of community. Student success officer Kylie Bell underscores the importance of such programs in showing younger generations that a medical career is possible.

Ieesha hopes to work in Indigenous clinics before specializing, aiming to give back to her community, while Jamaal eyes surgery to address the scarcity of Indigenous surgeons. Their story underscores both progress and the ongoing need for Indigenous representation in healthcare





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