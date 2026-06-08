Indigenous Leaders Honoured in 2026 King's Birthday Awards

The 2026 King's Birthday Honours recognised dozens of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians for their outstanding contributions. This includes senior advocates like Pat Turner (AO) and Mechelle Turvey (OAM), who have dedicated their lives to advancing Indigenous rights, health, and justice. Other recipients include educators, historians, business developers, and sports figures, highlighting the diverse impact of First Nations communities across the nation.

Dozens of Indigenous Australians , from academics to athletes, have been recognised in the 2026 King's Birthday Honours . Renowned advocate Pat Turner , an Arrernte and Gurdanji woman, has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for her decades of work advancing Aboriginal rights, health, and justice.

After retiring in March, Turner's legacy includes a decade leading the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NAACHO) to Close the Gap, serving as the longest-serving CEO of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Commission, and co-chairing the Joint Council on Closing the Gap. She was also the inaugural head of NITV and a lead convenor of the Coalition of Peaks. Her honour highlights a lifetime of policy development and leadership aimed at improving outcomes for First Nations peoples.

Mechelle Turvey, a Senior Noongar Yamatji woman, received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) following the tragic death of her son, Cassius, in 2022. Rather than retreat, she turned her grief into advocacy, establishing the TAKE 5 program to train Western Australia Police recruits, helping them understand victim trauma and build trust with Indigenous communities.

"It is about getting out there with Aboriginal people, getting the police as well at the same table, to clear up misunderstandings," Turvey said, accepting the award on behalf of all those working for Aboriginal communities. Her work exemplifies turning personal loss into community leadership.

Other awardees include Professor Tracey Bunda, a Ngugi/Wakka Wakka woman appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her service to tertiary education and research, who emphasised that a "more informed non-Indigenous nation can then stand beside us". Historian and former lecturer Jenni Caruso, an Eastern Arrente woman and member of the Stolen Generations, also earned an AM for her truth-telling work in South Australia, describing it as validating.

Glenn Johnston, a Dharug man and deputy CEO of Supply Nation, received an OAM for developing Aboriginal enterprise, while Dr Yadhiagana and Wuthuti man Adams hopes his AM will help launch a national body for men's health. Sporting recognition went to AFL legend Chris Lewis, an OAM recipient for his contributions to football and the Indigenous community, including two premierships with the West Coast Eagles.

These honours reflect a broad spectrum of contributions by Indigenous Australians across health, education, justice, business, and sport





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