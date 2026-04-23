Indonesia Considers Tolls for Malacca Strait, Sparks International Concern

Indonesia's proposal to levy tolls on ships using the Malacca Strait, mirroring Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz, has raised concerns about freedom of navigation and regional stability. Singapore and Australia have voiced opposition, while experts warn against dismissing the idea entirely.

Indonesia 's Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa recently proposed the possibility of implementing tolls for ships traversing the Malacca Strait , drawing parallels to Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

This suggestion, however, was quickly retracted. The Malacca Strait, a crucial waterway connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans, handles over 40% of global seaborne trade, making it a strategically significant route. The minister highlighted Indonesia's position on this vital trade and energy pathway, questioning why vessels pass through without contributing financially.

He referenced Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz and the imposition of tolls following regional conflicts, suggesting a similar approach could be beneficial for Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, the three nations bordering the strait. However, he acknowledged the necessity of cooperation from both Singapore and Malaysia for such a levy to be feasible.

Singapore has firmly rejected the idea of imposing tolls on the Malacca Strait, with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan emphasizing that freedom of passage in international waterways is a right, not a privilege subject to tolls or permissions. He previously stated Singapore would not pay a toll to Iran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Australia has also underscored the importance of upholding freedom of navigation, reaffirming its commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Defence Minister Richard Marles stressed the critical role of secure sea lanes for Australia's trade-dependent economy. While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently spoke with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, it remains unclear if this issue was discussed.

The proposal has also likely to face opposition from major global players like the United States and China, both heavily reliant on the Malacca Strait for trade and energy supplies. Despite Indonesian officials downplaying the significance of the remarks, experts suggest the proposal shouldn't be dismissed entirely. Euan Graham from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute points to President Prabowo's willingness to deviate from established foreign policy in pursuit of strategic goals, as demonstrated in the South China Sea.

He views the suggestion as a potential 'trial balloon' to gauge regional reaction. The concern lies in Indonesia considering monetizing its geographical position despite its reliance on UNCLOS for territorial integrity. This raises the possibility of replicating potentially destabilizing behavior observed elsewhere, highlighting how regional instability can spread. The situation also serves as a reminder of the differing perspectives within the Indonesian system, with some viewing the world differently than nations like Australia.

The recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, where seafarers have faced prolonged delays, further underscore the vulnerability of critical maritime routes





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Malacca Strait Indonesia Singapore Freedom Of Navigation Tolls Strait Of Hormuz UNCLOS Trade Maritime Security

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