Indonesian Barge Nelly 112 Salvage Stalled by Insurers and Tides

Salvage of the Nelly 112 barge on Athikho Poji island is delayed until wet season high tides occur between December and March, awaiting insurer approval.

The abandoned Indonesian barge Nelly 112 remains stranded on the rocky shoreline of Athikho Poji island in the Torres Strait. The vessel has been immobilized since late January when it drifted into Australian waters during severe weather conditions originating from Indonesia. Marine specialist Vance Wallin of Carpentaria Marine Service has developed a technical plan to remove the wreck, but the operation is currently halted due to a lack of response from the vessel owner's insurance providers. Additionally, the salvage requires specific tidal conditions that are not currently available, forcing a wait for the upcoming wet season.

Salvage Plan Requires Wet Season Tides

Mr Wallin states that the removal of the Nelly 112 depends entirely on the occurrence of high tides reaching 3.7 metres. These specific tidal levels are only guaranteed to happen during the wet season, which spans from December through March. The marine expert noted that this window presents a logistical challenge because the high tide period coincides with the cyclone season in the region. Mr Wallin emphasized that without these precise water levels, the heavy vessel cannot be safely floated off the rocks where it is currently lodged. He expects to need two or three days to complete the physical removal once the tides are sufficient and regulatory approvals are secured.

Also read Imminent sinking risk of historic MV Cape Don in Sydney Harbour demands urgent salvage

Insurance Approval Stalls Removal Process

Although Mr Wallin submitted a detailed salvage proposal through his company, Carpentaria Marine Service, he has not received confirmation or funding from the relevant insurance company. The owner of the Nelly 112 transferred responsibility for the vessel to an overseas insurer after it ran aground. Mr Wallin explained that his plan involves ballasting the barge to lift it off the reef, but he cannot proceed without explicit permission and financial clearance from the insurers. This bureaucratic delay has left the rusting hulk sitting on the island for months, with Mr Wallin confirming that no further action can be taken until the insurance matters are resolved.

Advertisement

Local Interest Versus Registration Costs

Edmund Tamwoy, an Indigenous business owner operating a quarry on Badu Island, has expressed a strong interest in acquiring the barge for local use. Mr Tamwoy spots the wreck regularly during his recycling runs between Badu and Mabuiag Island and has offered to pay approximately $200,000 to remove the vessel. He proposed using the barge as a floating dock or for quarry operations, arguing that a local solution benefits the entire community. However, Mr Wallin argued that registering the Indonesian-flagged vessel in Australia would be uneconomical and exceed the value of the ship itself. This creates a conflict between the local desire for affordable removal and the regulatory and financial realities of international maritime law.

Regulatory Monitoring and Future Timeline

Maritime Safety Queensland has maintained contact with the owner of the Nelly 112 to monitor the progress of the salvage efforts. The regulator has the legal authority to take possession of derelict boats but has not yet set a strict deadline for the removal of the barge. Nelly Wallin confirmed that the hull was intact when the wreck was first discovered in March, but he anticipates that some compartments may have become breached over time due to exposure. The combination of waiting for insurance approval, waiting for the December to March high tides, and navigating registration costs has extended the timeline for the wreck's removal significantly.