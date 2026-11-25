North Essex restaurant Inear Chelmsford marks its tenth anniversary with authoritative recipes for slow-braised venison stew and roast cod with lentils.

Inear Chelmsford in Essex has turned 10. To mark these milestones, here are two of our favourite cold-weather dishes to cook at home: a rich venison stew, slow-braised in red wine and port, and flavoured with autumnal quince and chestnuts; and a comforting plate of roast cod with crushed celeriac and lentils. Hearty, generous and rooted in classic technique, both capture exactly what we stand for.

Venison Stew Preparation Steps

Put the venison shoulder, wine, port, vegetables, garlic and spices in a large, non-metallic bowl. Tie together the thyme, bay and rosemary, and add the bundle to the bowl. Cover and marinate in the fridge for 24 hours. Drain the meat, reserving the liquor. Heat half the olive oil in a heavy-based ovenproof pot until almost smoking, then caramelise the drained vegetables with the herbs and spices for two or three minutes. Dust the venison in seasoned flour, add a little more oil to the pot, then sear the joint all over. Stir in the tomato puree, cook briefly for a minute, then lift out the meat and put it in a colander to drain.

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Pour the reserved marinade into the pot, bring to a boil and cook for four or five minutes, until reduced by half. Add the stock, bring to a boil, then skim any fat off the top of the stew. Season lightly, return the meat to the pan, then cover, and cook in a 160C (140C fan) oven.

Quince and Garnish Instructions

Meanwhile, cook the quince. Put the sugar and 200ml water in a pan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Leave to bubble for two minutes, then take off the heat. Juice the lemon into a bowl. Peel the quince, toss it in the lemon juice to stop discoloration, then cut into quarters. Remove the core and cut each quarter into three wedges.

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Put the quince wedges and lemon juice in the sugar syrup, bring to a boil, cover with a circle of greaseproof paper, then turn down to a simmer and cook for six minutes, until tender. Take the pan off the heat. Take the cooked venison out of the oven, leave it to cool a little, then cut into four equal pieces and put these in a shallow oven dish. Fine-strain the sauce over the meat; if it seems a bit thin, boil to reduce and thicken first.

Gently reheat the meat and sauce just before serving. Melt the clarified butter in a small pan, then add the mushrooms and cook, tossing, for a minute. Season and drain. Reheat the quince, then lift the wedges out of the syrup with a slotted spoon. Warm the chestnuts in a 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas 4 oven for a minute. To serve, divide the venison between four plates or shallow bowls, scatter over the mushrooms, chestnuts and quince, spoon on the sauce and garnish with parsley. We like this with a buttery celeriac puree.

Lentil and Sausage Base Recipe

(poach it whole for 30-40 minutes, then leave to cool), or other cooked smoked sausage, or chorizo, cut into 5mm dice. Put two tablespoons of olive oil in a thick-bottomed pan on a medium heat. Add the carrot, celery, onion, leek and garlic, and sweat for four or five minutes, until they start to caramelise. Stir in the drained lentils, then pour over the hot stock.

Tie the bay and thyme into a bundle, add to the pot, then bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook uncovered for 15 minutes. Skim any impurities off the top, then add the diced sausage and cook for another 30 minutes, frequently checking the lentils for doneness - you want them just cooked through, not mushy (cooking times vary a fair bit between brands, so check the packet). Cover with buttered greaseproof paper and keep warm.

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Celeriac Roast and Cod Cooking Guide

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 215C (195C fan)/415F/gas 6½. Put the celeriac in a bowl, season well, add the oil and toss to coat. Tip the celeriac on to a baking sheet, spread it out evenly, then roast for 25-30 minutes, tossing once halfway, until lightly coloured and tender. Meanwhile, gently heat the butter and cream in a small saucepan until melted and combined. Transfer the cooked celeriac to a thick-bottomed saucepan, crush with a masher until still relatively chunky - you want some texture in there - then beat in the butter and cream mix; the mash should now have a dropping consistency.

Adjust the seasoning, if need be, and keep warm as with the lentils. Pat dry the skin of the cod with kitchen paper, then season and sear skin side down for about two minutes, until the translucent flesh nearest the heat turns white just over two-thirds of the way through the loin. Flip over the cod to finish off cooking for roughly a minute or so more.

(The best way to test if it's done is to push a cocktail stick into the centre of the fish, then try to remove it. If it "pulls" or you feel a tug, the cod needs a little more cooking; if it releases easily, it's ready. Spoon the crushed celeriac in the centre of four hot plates, spoon the lentil and sausage mixture neatly around it, then top each mound of celeriac with a piece of cod