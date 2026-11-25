Australia's headline inflation rose to 4.9 per cent in October, the highest in three years, while core inflation also increased to 3.8 per cent, ahead of the Reserve Bank's December 8 rates decision.

Australia's headline inflation rate has climbed to 4.9 per cent for the year to October, up from 4.3 per cent in September. This marks the highest headline inflation rate in three years.

Australia Inflation Beats Expectations

The consumer price index rose half a per cent in October in original terms, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The result is hotter than economists had expected. The Reserve Bank's preferred measure of underlying inflation, the trimmed mean, also picked up pace, rising 3.8 per cent over the year. Economists had expected it to remain steady at 3.6 per cent.

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Both headline and underlying inflation remain above the Reserve Bank's target range of 2 to 3 per cent. The RBA board next meets in just under a fortnight, with its interest rate decision due on December 8. Oxford Economics head of economic research Harry Murphy Cruise said rising inflation and unemployment are the RBA's worst nightmare.

Both are at odds with its dual mandate of price stability and full employment, but they require opposing policy responses, he said, noting that taming inflation requires higher rates, but that comes at the expense of employment. The RBA had forecast headline inflation to remain elevated for another year, before easing to 2.7 per cent by the end of 2027.

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However, headline inflation, underlying inflation and unemployment are now all above where the central bank had forecast them to sit at the end of 2026. Oxford Economics has maintained its view that rates will remain on hold in December and through 2027. ABS head of price statistics Rachael McCririck said housing was the largest contributor to annual inflation in October, rising by 6.4 per cent compared to a rise of 5.2 per cent in the 12 months to September.

Transport was the second biggest contributor due to rising automotive fuel prices. Fuel was excluded from the trimmed mean in October, and this was a key driver of the difference between headline and trimmed mean inflation, the ABS said. In other news, Australia and Solomon Islands have signed a major new comprehensive treaty in Canberra. The deal covers security, health, education, justice, infrastructure and climate resilience.

Australia Signs Solomon Islands Treaty

The signing comes amid reports the Pacific Island nation will not renew its five-year deal with China when it expires in April. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it is a historic agreement that respects the sovereignty of Solomon Islands. Australia is proud to be the Solomon Islands' main security partner, Albanese said.

We're working with Solomon Islands to keep its communities safe, to strengthen its police force, and improve border security, he said, adding that this will be done in a way that completely respects Solomon Islands' sovereignty and its right to make its own decisions. He also said the deal will create more opportunities for Solomon Islanders to come to Australia to work, including in aged care and childcare.

The federal government has apologised to LGBTQIA-plus Defence veterans who were forced to hide who they were or face losing their careers. Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles told Parliament personnel were subjected to surveillance, interrogation and dismissal under policies banning homosexual service in the military. The apology comes 34 years after the ban was lifted and follows new laws wiping historical convictions for homosexual service offences.

Defence Apologises To LGBTQIA Veterans

The Coalition says it would look to repeal the digital duty of care bill if it wins government, saying it sees it as interfering with freedom of speech. Similar to legislation in the EU and the UK, the bill would set minimum safety standards for online services, requiring them to protect Australians from seriously harmful material and conduct. The bill is expected to pass the Senate today after the federal government struck a deal with the Greens.

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Some of the changes negotiated include steeper fines for big tech companies who breach the laws and the right for everyday Australians to sue tech firms. They want to ram through what I can see as a Trojan horse for political censorship, one critic said.

If the government doesn't want to work with the coalition, doesn't want to work with the shadow minister, and doesn't want to talk about how the bill could be split up because they want to ram it through as it is, then no, I don't support it, and neither does the community that I represent. Communications Minister Anika Wells says the bill does not interfere with free speech.

She said it would allow manosphere content and conspiracy theories, but it gives parents more tools to protect children from online harm, as defined in the legislation. At least 25 people are being held hostage after armed men seized a supermarket in the Colombian city of Cartagena. Authorities say the incident began after a failed attempt to rob an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has met Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Sydney as he wraps up his official visit to Australia. The visit follows talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, where the two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation on artificial intelligence, supply chains, defence and clean energy. Mr Wong's three-day visit has also included meetings with opposition leader Angus Taylor and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns.

Pope Francis Diary Reveals Devil

The Vatican has published extracts from the private diary of the late Pope Francis, revealing he believed he saw the devil three times during his life. The diary describes what Francis saw as encounters with the devil while living in Buenos Aires and later during his ministry in Rome. He also wrote of seeing what he described as the entrance to hell and recounted a prolonged spiritual crisis while leading the Catholic Church.

Matildas goalkeeper Teagan Micah is set to return to the national squad after missing nine months with a concussion. Micah says she later developed autonomic dysfunction and at one stage considered retiring from football. The OL Lyonnes goalkeeper says support from family, friends and medical staff helped her resume her career. It was a very, very big health scare for me, Micah said.

I had a lot of chats with my family, with doctors, my best friends, Ellie every day, about retirement. And it was looking like that for a while. But yeah, I was able to get back and feel like I've just got this whole new second chance really at football. And also just to be healthy again, which is what I'm really, really happy about.