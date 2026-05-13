Influencers Spread Disinformation on the Hantavirus Outbreak

Public health experts express concern as conspiracy theories about the hantavirus outbreak resurface on social media platforms, with claims being viewed millions of times on X, TikTok, and other platforms. The rapid embrace of these theories indicates a vulnerability to misinformation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and raises concerns about pushback against next major health threats.

Influencers and others on social media have seized on the hantavirus outbreak to revive disinformation that sowed distrust during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some users have claimed the outbreak, first reported to the World Health Organisation this month, as a hoax designed to influence a new round of elections in the United States, or falsely claimed that hantavirus is a side effect of the COVID vaccine.

Others have warned about the possibility of lockdowns and vaccines, despite no discussion of such measures and no widely available shot on the market





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Influencers COVID-19 Pandemic Hantavirus Outbreak Misinformation Distrust AI Tools Lack Of Response Infrastructure Of Influencers Public Health Conspiracy Theories

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