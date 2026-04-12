Injury-Hit Eels Seek Redemption Against Titans

Parramatta Eels face the Gold Coast Titans at CommBank Stadium, aiming to recover from a golden point loss and injury setbacks. Ronald Volkman and Araz Nanva are set to feature. Will Penisini returns to boost the squad.

The Parramatta Eels , battling a series of injuries, are determined to rebound from a tough loss on Easter Monday as they prepare to take on the Gold Coast Titans at CommBank Stadium. This match marks a crucial moment for the Eels, who are seeking to regain momentum after a golden point defeat against the Wests Tigers. The loss, coupled with key player injuries, has pushed the team to refocus and regroup ahead of this challenging encounter.

The availability of live coverage on FOX LEAGUE, accessible via Kayo Sports, ensures fans can witness every moment of the Premiership Season without commercial interruptions during gameplay. This provides an immersive viewing experience, allowing supporters to follow the Eels' journey closely as they strive for a significant victory. It’s important to remember that gambling can have consequences; for those seeking support, resources like gamblinghelponline.org.au and the helpline 1800 858 858 offer free and confidential assistance, encouraging responsible participation.\The Eels' recent performance has been marred by a heartbreaking loss in a thrilling golden point finish against the Tigers, which caused their record to fall to 2-3. This defeat was further compounded by significant injuries to key players. Five-eighth Jonah Pezet suffered a hamstring injury, while outside backs Sean Russell and Bailey Simonsson were sidelined due to a head knock and an ankle injury, respectively. These setbacks have forced coach to make some changes to the team's lineup. The absence of Pezet creates an opportunity for Ronald Volkman, who will be making his first NRL appearance of the year, to step into the crucial No. 6 jersey. Furthermore, Araz Nanva is poised to make his NRL debut on the wing, injecting fresh talent and energy into the team. In a much-needed boost, the experienced Will Penisini returns from injury, providing a timely reinforcement in the centres. The team is carefully balancing its needs with the availability of its players, showcasing the adaptability needed to compete at the highest level. The selected players are ready to take their spots to ensure the Eels are at their best in this upcoming game against the Titans. \The anticipated clash between the Eels and the Titans at CommBank Stadium promises to be an engaging match, with both teams eager to secure a victory. The Eels will be looking to their returning players and the fresh talent to lift their performance and overcome the challenges they have faced. The Titans, on the other hand, will be aiming to capitalize on the Eels' injuries and secure a valuable win. The match will showcase a blend of established players and emerging talents, each contributing their skills and determination to the contest. The lineup for the Parramatta Eels includes Joash Papali’i, Araz Nanva, Viliami Penisini, Brian Kelly, Josh Addo-Carr, Ronald Volkman, Mitchell Moses, Jack Williams, Ryley Smith, Junior Paulo, Kelma Tuilagi, Kitione Kautoga, Dylan Walker, Tallyn Da Silva, Charlie Guymer, Sam Tuivaiti, Luca Moretti, Jack de Belin, and Lorenzo Talataina. The Gold Coast Titans' squad comprises Keano Kini, Sialetili Faeamani, Jojo Fifita, AJ Brimson, Phillip Sami, Lachlan Ilias, Jayden Campbell, Kurtis Morrin, Sam Verrills, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Arama Hau, Beau Fermor, Chris Randall, Cooper Bai, Moeaki Fotuaika, Oliver Pascoe, Jaylan De Groot, Zane Harrison, and Adam Christensen. The contest between these two teams guarantees a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and teamwork. Both teams have prepared in the best way possible to ensure the best performance. Fans across the nation are excited to see who will take the victory





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