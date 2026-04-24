Injury-Ravaged Tigers Face Uphill Battle Against Demons on Anzac Day Eve

Richmond, battling a severe injury crisis, attempts to secure their first win of the 2026 AFL season against a strong Melbourne side in the annual Anzac Day Eve clash at the MCG. Key players are sidelined, but the return of veterans and a debutant offer a glimmer of hope.

The Richmond Tigers are facing a monumental challenge as they strive to break their losing streak and finally register a victory in the 2026 AFL Premiership Season .

Their upcoming Anzac Day Eve clash against the Melbourne Demons at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) presents a formidable hurdle, particularly given the extensive injury list plaguing the Tigers’ squad. Richmond currently sits at the bottom of the ladder with a dismal 0-6 record and a percentage of just 53.6%, highlighting the difficulties they’ve encountered in the early stages of the season.

The situation has been exacerbated by a fresh wave of injuries this week, with key players Tim Taranto, Maurice Rioli, and Sam Banks all sidelined. Adding to the drama, Jayden Short has been a late withdrawal from the team, not due to injury, but to support his wife, Maddy, who has gone into labour – a testament to the personal commitments that often intersect with the demands of professional sport.

Despite the significant setbacks, Richmond coach Adem Yze has received some positive news with the anticipated returns of experienced campaigners Tom Lynch and Jacob Hopper. These veteran players bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the team, which will be crucial in navigating the tough contest against a strong Melbourne side.

Furthermore, the club is excited to debut prized draft pick Sam Cumming, offering a glimpse into the future and a potential spark for the struggling team. Cumming’s inclusion represents a moment of optimism for Richmond fans, providing a much-needed boost in morale during a challenging period. The team will need to rally around these returning and debuting players to overcome the odds and deliver a performance that can reignite their season.

The Anzac Day Eve match holds significant emotional weight, and the Tigers will be determined to honour the spirit of the occasion with a spirited display. The game is not just about points on the ladder; it’s about pride, resilience, and representing the Richmond faithful. The Melbourne Demons, on the other hand, enter the contest in a far more confident position.

Boasting a record of 4-2 and a healthy percentage of 94.2%, they are firmly entrenched in the top eight and coming off a stunning upset victory against the reigning premier, Brisbane. Coach Simon Goodwin has opted for just one change to the winning team, with Changkuoth Jiath stepping in to replace the injured Harrison Petty. This minimal disruption suggests a high degree of faith in the existing squad and a desire to maintain the momentum generated by their recent success.

The Demons’ strong form and relatively healthy list make them clear favourites for the Anzac Day Eve clash. However, they will be wary of a desperate Richmond side fighting for their first win and the emotional intensity that the occasion brings. The MCG is expected to be packed with passionate fans, creating an electric atmosphere that could swing the game in either direction.

The Demons will need to remain focused and disciplined to overcome the Tigers’ determination and secure another important victory. The match promises to be a captivating contest between a team striving to salvage their season and a team aiming to cement their position among the league’s elite. For those seeking support regarding gambling, resources are readily available. A deposit limit can be set to manage spending, and free, confidential support is accessible by calling 1800 858 858 or visiting gamblinghelponline.org.au.

The game will be broadcast live and ad-break free during play on FOX FOOTY, available through Kayo Sports, starting at 6.30pm AEST on channel 504





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AFL Richmond Tigers Melbourne Demons Anzac Day Eve MCG Injury Crisis Football Premiership Season Tom Lynch Jacob Hopper Sam Cumming

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