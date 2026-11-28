A three-storey Balmain home with water views sold for $4,402,000, $352,000 over reserve, while a Sylvania house sold for $2,155,000, $45,000 below reserve, among 729 scheduled Sydney auctions.

A three-storey, four-bedroom home at 26 Birchgrove Road in Balmain sold for $4,402,000 at auction on Saturday, $352,000 over the reserve, to a family from Ryde.

The property, called Riverview, has scenic water views alongside a split-level garden deck and pool. Bidding opened at $3.75 million, $25,000 below the $4 million guide, with four active bidders. After the first couple of bids of $25,000 increments, the increments jumped around from $5,000 to $10,000 to $1,000 bids. In the final moments it got down to increments of $1,000 and $500, before the hammer fell.

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Balmain Home Sells Above Reserve

The property had a reserve of $4,050,000. There is no legal requirement for a vendor's reserve to be in line with their property's price guide. Records show the home last sold in 2008 for $1,535,000. The successful bidders were a family with teenagers from Ryde who were not present, but had a buyer's agent acting on their behalf.

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They were attracted by the two living areas and swimming pool the house offered. The underbidders were an inner west family with three young children, while the vendors were relocating to Melbourne. Domain Belle Property Balmain sales agent Monique Dower said the house was last renovated about 16 years ago but had been refreshed ahead of the sale.

"A lot of money was spent on the presentation to bring it up to a certain standard, including new carpets, new floors and a garden upgrade," she said. The Balmain property was one of 729 scheduled to go to auction in Sydney this week. In Sylvania, a single level, four-bedroom home at 21 Endeavour Street sold for $2,155,000 to a couple from Zetland who paid $45,000 below reserve. They were moving to be closer to family.

Sylvania Property Negotiates Final Price

The property comes complete with a pool and cabana, ready for summer. Bidding opened with an offer of $1.9 million, followed by two further increments of $50,000. When bidding reached $2.1 million, which was also the guide, activity stalled. The property had a reserve of $2.2 million.

Sales agent for McGrath Sylvania, Bill Tsounias, then negotiated with the leading bidder to increase their offer to $2,155,000 and the hammer fell. The underbidders were a couple from Beverley Park who had sold their home last weekend. The vendors were taking advantage of market conditions to buy a larger home.

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"[Results like this] clearly show that [you can have] 10 bidders but the second you hit the price guide, you have two bidders," Tsounias said. "You tell them exactly where [the pricing] will be, and they still rock up thinking it might go for well under. "