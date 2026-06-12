Innovative Staging Highlights Teenage Turmoil in DeLappe's Soccer‑Team Drama

A new production of Sarah DeLappe's Pulitzer‑shortlisted play uses an astroturf set and overlapping dialogue to portray the friendships, conflicts and tragedies of a high‑school girls' soccer team, capturing the chaotic blend of global issues and personal secrets that define adolescence.

The latest staging of Sarah DeLappe's acclaimed play, the same work that was shortlisted for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2017, brings the world of a high‑school girls' soccer team to life on an innovative astroturf set.

The narrative unfolds through the weekly training sessions that the team shares, using the physicality of the sport as a conduit for the teenage characters' inner lives. The production's set design surrounds the audience with a rectangular patch of artificial grass laid out in two banks at right angles, creating a sense of being on the sidelines for a corner kick.

The actors move through soccer drills, choreographed warm‑ups and spontaneous games while delivering overlapping dialogue that mirrors the noise and intimacy of a locker‑room conversation. The emphasis on footwork and bodily expression anchors the play's emotional beats, allowing the cast to "let their feet do the talking" while the script weaves a dense tapestry of gossip, conflict and aspiration.

Director Belle Hansen faces the demanding task of shaping this overlapping, naturalistic teenage chatter into a coherent experience for an audience positioned at unconventional angles. The venue's acoustics occasionally swallow softer lines, making some nuances of exposition hard to catch, yet the overall effect remains compelling. The girls negotiate shifting goalposts between personal identity and collective belonging, alternating between global concerns and private secrets.

One scene might slide from a heated discussion of the Khmer Rouge genocide trial to whispered speculation about a teammate's abortion, then jump to the peculiar living situation of a newly homeschooled player who resides in a yurt, before culminating in a demonstration of a perfect bicycle kick. These rapid tonal swings illustrate how the play captures the chaotic, often contradictory world of adolescence. Character dynamics drive the emotional core of the piece.

The stalwart striker and her best friend experience a fallout after a ski trip, the team captain works tirelessly to keep the eclectic group focused, and the goalkeeper battles a severe anxiety disorder that only intensifies after a tragic event. The season takes a dark turn when one player dies, prompting a poignant monologue from a grieving soccer mom that freezes the audience in stunned silence and forces the remaining teammates to confront loss and solidarity.

Although the final moments of the production are slightly muted by design choices that do not fully support the actors' performances, the overall experience remains valiant. When the cast leans into the absurdities and vulnerabilities of teenage life, the tragicomic perspective shines, promising that the play's exploration of youthful resilience and camaraderie will deepen as the season progresses





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Theatre Teen Drama Soccer Innovative Staging Adolescent Identity

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The Wolves Brings Girls' Soccer to the Stage with Innovative Astroturf SetThe play The Wolves, shortlisted for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, portrays a high‑school girls' soccer team through weekly training sessions on a rectangular astroturf stage. The immersive set places the audience at right angles to the field, while choreographed drills and overlapping dialogue explore themes of identity, friendship, and global issues, despite challenging acoustics.

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