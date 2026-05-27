Inquest Hears NDIS Provider Admitted Failures Before Teen's Suicide

An inquest into the death of 16-year-old Quinn Cook hears that his NDIS provider, My Gold Coast Care Group, acknowledged it could have done more to protect him, including delaying reporting of suicide threats and providing inadequate training to support workers.

An inquest into the death of Quinn Cook, a 16-year-old boy who died by suicide in January 2023, has heard that his National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ) provider admitted it could have done more to safeguard him in the years before his death.

Quinn, who had a complex medical history including autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, and type one diabetes, died while under the care of support workers from My Gold Coast Care Group (MGCCG). The inquest, being held in Southport, is examining whether faults in his care or accommodation contributed to his death, including decisions made by his carers, the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), and the Queensland Department of Child Safety.

Quinn had been in and out of hospitals for suicidal ideation and aggressive outbursts throughout his teenage years. Two years before his death, Quinn moved into a Surfers Paradise apartment rented personally by MGCCG chief executive Marcia De Menezes, after his behavior made it impossible for him to continue living with his mother in Logan. The apartment was not NDIS-funded specialized accommodation; instead, a support worker from Ms. De Menezes's company was present 24/7.

The inquest heard that Quinn made repeated suicide threats to his carers while living there. Ms. De Menezes admitted she did not report these threats to the NDIA or the Department of Child Safety promptly, claiming she was unaware of the requirement to send incident reports to the NDIS. She also stated that she became overwhelmed by Quinn's complex needs.

The court heard that Quinn's annual NDIS allocation was spent within three months of moving into the apartment, with around-the-clock care costing nearly $100,000. Ms. De Menezes denied deliberately exhausting the budget to force additional funding, noting that the true cost of care would have exceeded $400,000 annually and that her business would have continued providing care even without further payments.

Support workers who cared for Quinn testified that they had minimal training to address his complex needs and expressed concerns about his lack of activities and social interaction. The NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission has warned MGCCG that it may revoke its registration, but Ms. De Menezes is challenging the notice, asserting that her company is working to improve, including enhancing reporting processes.

The inquest continues to investigate systemic failures in Quinn's care, highlighting broader issues within the NDIS and disability support services. Quinn's death has prompted calls for better oversight and training for providers dealing with vulnerable teens with high support needs





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