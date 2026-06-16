Inquest into Biddys death sparks hope for systemic change

The NSW Supreme Court's 2021 ruling that Biddys killer was not criminally responsible has propelled the family and advocacy groups to press for a formal inquest. With Biddys identity revealed in 2024, the call for a review of mental‑health and judicial processes has captured national attention. The ensuing parliamentary inquiry aims to re‑evaluate forensic patient management and victim support for lasting reforms.

In 2021 the NSW Supreme Court ruled that the teenager who killed Biddy was not criminally responsible due to a severe mental illness, a finding that shaped the legal handling of the case for years.

The court also placed strict controls on the release of any graphic details, shielding the sensitive aspects of the tragedy from public view and ensuring the privacy of a minor victim and the accused. The ruling, while legally sound, left a void for Biddys family and the broader community, leaving many questions unanswered about how such an incident could have been prevented and whether the legal system served justice appropriately.

In mid‑2024, the story of Biddy entered the public eye when her parents, Rebekah Keukenmeester and Dominic Porter, along with members of Advocacy Australia, announced a petition demanding a formal inquest and a review of the case's handling. The announcement coincided with the disclosure of Biddys identity, a move that both ignited public sympathy and intensified scrutiny of the judicial and mental‑health processes involved.

The petition urged the state to investigate the decision‑making within the forensic and mental‑health sectors, and to provide a clearer pathway for victims who find themselves caught in the intersection of criminal justice and psychiatric care. The family's narrative has been a powerful voice in the movement.

Rebekah Keukenmeester expressed that the loss of her child had erased her identity until the name Biddy was finally put into the public record, saying: Rebekam is not among those named and she continues to live with a high hope that the inquest will bring clarity. Dominic Porter highlighted that remaining silent had been painful and that by speaking its a step toward healing and a greater awareness that could support other families going through similar experiences.

Their personal account underscores the human cost of systemic gaps and urges a national review. The call for an inquest has led to a second, parliamentary inquiry that will probe the forensic division of the Mental Health Review Tribunal. This inquiry will scrutinise how forensic patients were managed, court decisions made, and how lessons can be taken to strengthen victim support services.

By examining who had knowledge when, and how that information was shared or not shared, the investigation seeks to identify systemic failures and propose reforms that end the cycle of denial and neglect. Looking forward, the inquest is seen not merely as a procedural formality but as an opportunity to reshape policy, improve mental‑health safeguards, and recognise the rights of victims and their families.

The collective hope is that the lessons drawn from Biddys case will guide reforms in the courts, schools, and healthcare institutions, ensuring no other child's death will be hidden behind legal technicalities or systemic oversight





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