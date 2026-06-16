Inquest into Child Killing Reveals Missed Warnings of Teen's Psychosis

An inquest into the death of seven-year-old Biddy Porter examines how her teenage killer's worsening schizophrenia was missed despite disturbing behaviors including slaughtering chickens and confessing to murderous thoughts.

A seven-year-old girl named Biddy Porter was killed while staying at a property during school holidays on July 8, 2020. The killer, a teenager who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was found not criminally responsible due to mental illness by the NSW Supreme Court in 2021.

Two psychiatrists diagnosed the teenager with schizophrenia and acute psychosis at the time of the killing. The inquest at Lidcombe Coroners Court is now examining the events leading up to the tragedy and possible systemic failings. Counsel assisting Peggy Dwyer SC highlighted the teenager's worsening mental health and descent into psychosis, including delusions and a loss of contact with reality.

Approximately a year before the killing, the teenager slaughtered six chickens on a farm and took pieces of the animals to school. She also told relatives she saw the Cheshire cat when she closed her eyes, heard voices, and felt unreal. The teenager confessed to her mother that she thought about killing people all the time. The mother sought a GP referral to a psychiatrist, but the father was not fully supportive.

He believed the chicken killing was typical farm behavior or influenced by a video game. He also dismissed hearing voices and visions as attention-seeking. The family struggled to distinguish between normal teenage behavior and signs of severe mental illness. The mother admitted she did not believe in mental illness at the time, and she did not see the teenager chasing Biddy and another child with a knife on July 7, suggesting they play serial killers, as disturbing behavior.

The inquest aims to identify early warning signs and potential systemic failures, including how to recognize symptoms of psychosis in teenagers and how to get help. Biddy's parents, Rebekah Keukenmeester and Dominic Porter, campaigned for the inquest to prevent similar tragedies. Over 20,000 signatures were collected in a petition. Dwyer emphasized that the coroners court is not for blame but to learn from what happened.

The case underscores the challenges of distinguishing mental illness from adolescent behavior and the need for better mental health support and education for families and professionals





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