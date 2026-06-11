Inquest resumes after 4.5-year hiatus to examine 50 deaths at Melbourne aged care home

An inquest is examining 50 deaths at St Basil's Home for the Aged, the site of an 2020 coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne's northern suburbs. The events of the pandemic will be brought back into sharp focus when an inquest examining 50 deaths at a Melbourne aged care home resumes after a four-and-a-half-year-long hiatus.

An inquest is examining 50 deaths at St Basil's Home for the Aged, the site of an 2020 coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne 's northern suburbs . St Basil's Home for the Aged managers Kon Kontis and Vicky Kos were the final two witnesses listed to give evidence at the inquest, which had previously heard about disastrous failures at the Fawkner centre.

The events of the pandemic will be brought back into sharp focus when an inquest examining 50 deaths at a Melbourne aged care home resumes after a four-and-a-half-year-long hiatus. Since 2020, loved ones of those who perished at St Basil's Home for the Aged have been demanding answers from those in charge when a fatal COVID-19 outbreak occurred.

St Basil's managers Kon Kontis and Vicky Kos were the final two witnesses listed to give evidence at the inquest, which had previously heard about disastrous failures at the Fawkner centre. Former St Basil’s Home for the Aged chairman Kon Kontis leaves the Coroner’s Court on December 15, 2021.

However, the coronial inquest was hit with further delays, because Worksafe prosecuted St Basil's in a separate case over unsafe working conditions. The centre pleaded guilty and on Thursday, the scale of the tragedy was highlighted when those in court stood for more than a minute as an interpreter read the names of each person who died at St Basil's, many from the local Greek community.

Coroner Liberty Sanger said the inquest would resume in the week of August 3, with Mr Kontis and Ms Kos to be questioned in the witness box. Once their evidence is complete, final legal submissions will be made before the coroner delivers findings. Ms Sanger, who is overseeing the case after the retirement of former state coroner John Cain, acknowledged the legal delays and the trauma it had caused grieving families.

Spiros Vasilakis, whose mother Maria died in 2020, said the inquest into resident deaths at St Basil's Home for the Aged had been a long time coming. Outside court, Spiros Vasilakis, whose mother Maria died, said the inquest's resumption had been a long time coming. Nearly six years on from his mother's death, Mr Vasilakis said it had been difficult to move on





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Aged Care Home Coronavirus Outbreak Melbourne Northern Suburbs St Basil's Home For The Aged Worksafe

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