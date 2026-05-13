Inquest to Examine Dementia Care and Separatas of 95-Year-Old

The inquest is a result of the criminal process being concluded three years after the incident where a police officer fatally tased a dementia patient, after which she fell and hit her head. The inquest will examine the care of dementia patients and responses to aggressive incidents, including ensuring the adequacy of dementia treatment in aged care facilities.

Three years after a police officer fatally tasered a 95-year-old dementia patient, an inquest will examine the care of dementia patients and responses to aggressive incidents.

Former senior constable Kristian James Samuel White fired his Taser at 95-year-old Clare Nowland after being called to Yallambee Lodge nursing home at Cooma in southern NSW on May 17, 2023. She was a 48kg great-grandmother with symptoms of dementia, who fell and hit her head. After a two-minute and 40-second encounter at Yallambee Lodge, White discharged the Taser at her chest.

She was holding a knife while using a walking frame and had been ignoring staff attempts to disarm her. He was later found guilty of manslaughter in the NSW Supreme Court and sentenced to a two-year good behaviour bond in 2025, which was later upheld by the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal. The inquest will be presided over by Judge Teresa O'Sullivan and will last for three days, starting on Wednesday at Queanbeyan Courthouse





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