Boeing Targets 47 Monthly 737s by Early 2027, Cuts 5% of Commercial Workforce

Boeing is working to rebuild trust in the 737 after fatal crashes and a 2024 door plug incident, targeting 47 planes a month by early 2027 while cutting 5 per cent of its commercial workforce.

Boeing now expects to produce 47 737s a month by early 2027, pushing back its previous target of the northern summer of 2026, as it fights to rebuild trust in the jet after years of crises and production delays.

The company currently produces about 42 of the aircraft each month and hopes to reach 52 a month over the long term. Higher output means more revenue, but only if the planes are error-free. Last week Boeing announced it would cut 5 per cent of its 50,000-strong commercial workforce after delaying production increases. While we have made substantial progress, we have not yet fully recovered, said Stephanie Pope, head of commercial aeroplanes.

Also read London Locals Guide Highlights Oxford Street Pedestrianisation and Bayeux Tapestry Loan Until July 2027

Boeing faces reputation-shattering crashes and grounding

The manufacturer is trying to break free from a series of reputation-shattering events. Two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, both involving 737 Maxs, claimed 346 lives and led to the model being temporarily grounded worldwide. Flaws in an anti-stall system were blamed, which led to the company's then-chief executive being fired.

In 2024, when a door plug blew out mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines jet, regulators moved in, capping the pace of 737 production, imposing new limits on the program and increasing oversight to ensure safety. Since then Boeing's output of 737s, overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration, is being watched around the world, not just because of the enormous backlog of 737s on order but also because Boeing's production is a bellwether of how well the company's factories are running.

Advertisement

In an industry where attention to detail is everything, the company's recovery is tied to its Renton, Washington plant, where fuselages enter as massive green tubes and leave as fully kitted-out 737s. As you can imagine, lots of our customers, they love this aeroplane, they want more of this aeroplane, said Boeing's vice president of quality Hector Silva. Our responsibility is to deliver safe, quality aeroplanes to them when they expect them.

Boeing opens new production line amid safety reforms

The 737 is a global workhorse for airlines and a key revenue earner for Boeing, which opened a fourth production line for the plane in Everett, Washington this year. Since the launch of the 737 Max variant in 2016, more than 7000 of them have been ordered. Silva told this masthead Boeing had many safety processes before its public problems began, but big changes have been made since 2024.

Before the crisis the choice about whether to stop an airframe from advancing down the assembly line while work was checked or repaired was down to the discretion of whichever team was doing the work at the time, Silva said. We were inconsistent in how we were making those choices, he said.

Today, using what it calls the move ready process, the criteria for judging the readiness of the plane are standardised across engineering, operations and quality, which leads to better discipline and rigour in preventing mistakes on the line. The new approach has helped cut in half instances of travelled work, work completed outside its assigned place on the assembly line, which opens up more opportunity for errors.

The 2024 Alaska Airlines door plug incident, involving a defect from the supplier, was also partially attributed to travelled work. Having a standard, understandable process for staff also demonstrates to our teams: hey, we have ways of hearing your input, Silva said. Improving relations with its 50,000 manufacturing employees was a key internal reform prompted by its recent woes. All up, the company has 182,000 staff, including in areas like defence and space, around the world.

Internal concerns and pressure highlighted in survey

Even before the crisis, stories had emerged about factory floor concerns being ignored and corners being cut. One 2016 internal survey showed a potential undue pressure from their bosses. For Boeing, possibly the greatest single name in aviation, to face these troubles underscores just how precarious even an industrial giant can become when its internal focus slips.

Advertisement

Not only did the manufacturer develop the 707, a plane that helped make commercial aviation possible, it also created the iconic 747, the ubiquitous 737 used throughout the world, the 777 and the 787 Dreamliner. Reports from whistle-blowers and embarrassing internal emails showing disregard for regulators and clients have cost Boeing dearly. The company has posted losses since 2019, when the 737 Max crashes occurred, until last year, when it finally revealed a $US1.88 billion ($2.78 billion) profit.

The plane-maker's health impacts airlines worldwide, including in Australia. Virgin has more than 100 737s in its fleet and is adding more, including the recently certified 737 Max 10. Its fleet of 737s is part of Virgin's strategy of simplified, more efficient operations. Even as Qantas invests big in Airbus A350-1000ULR to fly, it's mulling new orders for wide-body aircraft including, possibly, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing recovery deemed fragile and complex process

But Boeing's recovery is fragile and complex. Production relies on meshing multiple elements: parts, operations, labour, safety and quality control. If one piece loosens, the process slows. It clearly has lost its verve, said aviation analyst Shukor Yusof, from Singapore-based Endau Analytics.

He expects Boeing's production rate to lag rival Airbus' for the foreseeable future. Full recovery will take time but it's unlikely before 2030. In a bid to sift out problems before they become part of the final product, employees are now encouraged to use a speak up program, an internal reporting channel for staff, contractors and suppliers to confidentially or anonymously report safety, quality or compliance concerns.

The speak up program has made management more responsive to employees, says Boeing's quality process governance manager Brion Baker, although he maintains raising your hand was always part of Boeing's culture. The shift was when the teammates started to see the leadership team responding directly to those things immediately, Baker said. When you see that happening then it just encourages more of that.

Sprawling supply chains have created complexity for the aviation industry, especially as Boeing pushes to raise output while maintaining safety and quality.