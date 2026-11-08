Vivienne Gidakos Opens Melbourne Cottage Blending Victorian Charm and Industrial Style

Fashion figure Vivienne Gidakos has opened her two-bedroom Melbourne cottage, a blend of Victorian charm and industrial updates featuring a pink, red and black palette and pieces by Walter Knoll, Driade and Thonet.

Vivienne Gidakos, a red-carpet regular at Melbourne fashion events, has opened the doors to her two-bedroom Melbourne cottage, a home that blends Victorian charm with industrial style.

A feature on the home appears in the Sunday Life Homes edit dated November 8, 2026. Gidakos is known for combining pieces from international fashion houses with emerging local designers and even the odd chain-store find. Her hallway is flanked by large, framed fashion prints from Vintage Posters Only. She says her years in visual merchandising and store design drew her to their graphic nature.

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Vogue Inspiration Shapes Home Decor

Vogue magazines she began collecting in primary school say a lot about how she approached the cottage decoration. The home is a shrine to style, but also to her nostalgia and lifelong appreciation for aesthetic detail. With a career background in store design and visual merchandising for a national homewares brand, it took her nearly two years to find a home with the requisite charm, character and a touch of the unexpected.

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She says she wanted a dialogue between the past and the present. Drawn to the vibrancy of Melbourne's inner east, Gidakos was willing to sacrifice space for the right location. She says she loves the diverse demographic of the area and the vibrant restaurant and cafe culture. She also notes a high concentration of art galleries and fashion boutiques within walking distance.

When she bought the home, it retained its original Victorian plasterwork, fireplaces and Baltic pine floorboards. But previous owners had updated it using industrial materials such as galvanised iron and mesh on the mezzanine level, plus corrugated iron lining sheets in the ensuite bathroom. She calls it the perfect canvas to layer with both new and beloved pieces.

Industrial Details Define Living Spaces

She says she has a strong visual instinct and honed her eye for detail working in retail design, so everything is thoughtfully planned. Industrial-style steel stairs lead to a mezzanine above the main bedroom. Skylights flood the mezzanine level with natural light, creating a perfect nook for reading and napping. The Clover chair is by Driade, and the throw rug is from Adairs.

Corrugated steel lines the walls of the ensuite, creating extra storage for Gidakos's accessories collection. A palette of pink, red and black links the rooms. She calls it her favourite colour combination, very theatrical and dramatic. She says style is style, so fashion and home style will always intersect, and the colours you love are the colours you will want to live with.

It is not about trends, she says, it is about who you innately are. The elegant lounge room is the space Gidakos loves most. She says it is where she reads books and plans outfits. She cites Karl Lagerfeld's comment that he had a fatal attraction for books, saying she feels exactly the same way.

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Family Heritage Influences Design Choices

The room reflects her eclectic approach to decorating and holds many cherished family memories. Gidakos credits her late mother Angela for encouraging her and her sisters to buy the best quality they could afford and to look for craftsmanship and attention to detail. In one image she wears a custom-made skirt by AKA. Artwear.

On the cover of the Sunday Life Homes edit she wears the One of a Kind skirt by Perth designer AKA. Artwear, with a vintage rug from Loom. In the front sitting room, which she calls her haven for relaxing, the pink Oscar chair by Walter Knoll is from Living Edge and the framed drawings are by Charles Blackman from Leonard Joel Auctions.

She says she was attracted to the clean lines of chairs and a table by Swedish brand Massproductions, from In Good Company. Her dress is by Marielle Stokkelaar and her sunglasses are by Bottega Veneta. On the mezzanine stairs she wears shoes by Prada and a skirt by Lee Mathews. In the kitchen she says she feels like she is wearing an art piece in a Commes des Garçons ruched coat featuring a Renaissance-themed print.

Greek Tradition Inspires Hostess Style

A deep-rooted Greek tradition shapes her hospitality, and she likes to ensure no guest leaves her house without being fed. It is all about demonstrating love, she says, and the chairs are from Thonet. A recent bathroom renovation has been Gidakos's only big change to the home. Her plans now are to collect more art, finesse her book collection and slowly evolve the garden.

She loves it when friends walk in and say, This place is so Viv. It is a place she feels really great in.