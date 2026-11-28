Gina Rinehart is using her $39 billion fortune to push political views, with One Nation support surging to 28 per cent in some polls, raising concerns about her influence over the party.

Gina Rinehart, Australia's richest person, is increasingly using her outsize influence to push her political views, and she is used to getting her way. At a conference on North Queensland's economic future in Townsville, she asked the audience to sound like bulldozers.

Her tone was pleasant but firm, and after some hesitation, the crowd growled. Rinehart's face lit up as she said, Beautiful. She then asked One Nation leader Pauline Hanson to join her on stage. Rinehart reminded everyone that US President Donald Trump appointed billionaire Elon Musk to dismantle federal agencies and slash government spending.

Also read NSW One Nation leader Mike Newman accused of inappropriate comment and $135,000 spending breach

Rinehart And Hanson Stage Political Show

Musk brandished a chainsaw to signal his enthusiasm. In Australia, heavier machinery than a chainsaw is required, Rinehart said. We actually need a beautiful, big, fat, where is it? A neatly dressed young man appeared carrying a toy bulldozer, which he presented to Hanson.

She laughed, looking unsure but deciding it was safest to play along. Rinehart beamed under her cowboy hat, saying, I do not hear that noise. Let us hear a bit more. The Australian Financial Review estimated her fortune at 39 billion dollars, up from 10.4 billion dollars in 2017.

Advertisement

This means her net worth rose by 28.6 billion dollars in nine years, growing richer by an average of 61 million dollars a week, or almost 9 million dollars a day. What does it do to an individual to have so much money? That is one question pondered while waiting to hear if Rinehart would agree to an interview. Another question: how does her outsize spending power affect the rest of us?

Recent news reports have focused on her support for One Nation, the right-wing populist party that has moved from the fringe to the mainstream of Australian politics. At the federal election in May 2025, One Nation got just 6 per cent of the vote. In a Resolve Political Monitor survey this month, its support had surged to 25 per cent, not far behind Labor on 28 per cent and ahead of the Liberal-National Coalition on 22 per cent.

One Nation Surge Sparks Influence Concerns

It did even better in a November poll by RedBridge Group and Accent Research, winning more support at 28 per cent than any other party. In The Sydney Morning Herald, former One Nation campaign manager Sean Black warned that Rinehart had so much influence over the party and its chief strategist, James Ashby, that she effectively dictated policies. James view on policy is that the policy comes from Gina or Gina acolytes, and that is it, Black said.

Pauline Hanson dismissed the allegation as absolute garbage, but Black concerns were echoed by another former party staffer, Charles Swindon, who said Hanson and Ashby answered to Rinehart: Gina tells both of them what to do. Closely watching the upheaval in the political landscape is Michael Yabsley, a former federal treasurer of the Liberal Party. Yabsley used to be a close friend of Rinehart.

Now he is writing a book, Dark Money, in which he looks at the way the injection of private funds into politics can erode integrity and undermine democracy. There is no case study more fascinating than Gina and what she is up to, he says. It seems to Yabsley that, when it comes to Rinehart relationship with One Nation, all the signs are there that she has got pretty much a wholly owned subsidiary.

Gina Rinehart owes her wealth to her iron mines in the Pilbara, but also has business interests in beef, dairy and apparel. In 2012, she was a retiring figure, best known for her propensity to wage bitter legal fights against members of her family, from her father widow to her own kids. She refused to talk for the story, as did most of her associates approached for comment.

Advertisement

Rinehart Shifts From Family Disputes To Politics

Her friend Barnaby Joyce, at that stage a National Party senator, clammed up. She is a person who likes to keep to herself, he said then. I do not think I will be saying much more than that, actually. Despite a dispute with two of her four children, in other respects she has changed.

At 72, she is comfortable in the spotlight, confident she knows how the country should be run and keen to start whipping the place into shape. She wants less government regulation. She wants lower taxes. She wants fewer immigrants.

She wants scientists to stop banging on about climate change. She wants environmentalists who criticise the mining industry to take a leap. At a party thrown by Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the club he owns in Florida, she wore one of his slogans, Drill, baby, drill, on a sign around her neck. There is a sense that what we are seeing is Rinehart unleashed.

I think she is heavily influenced by the whole Trump phenomenon, says Yabsley. If he can do quirky things, she can do quirky things. But she has not completely thrown caution to the wind. Her media manager, James Radford, emailed to say she is not available for an interview.

Mrs Rinehart is very busy with a number of business projects at the moment, Radford wrote. Feel free to touch base in a few months. She really is busy, assured by Joyce, who is now a One Nation MP and much chattier than last time. Running her business empire is an all-consuming job, he says.

If she is awake, she is working. Never stops. Her company, the privately owned Hancock Prospecting, reported a net profit of 2.8 billion dollars last financial year.